Raising Money For the Babies Heart Fund

Darlene Kaplan Entertainment will present a live virtual performance of Grace & Milt, a new play by Sheila Callaghan and Marcus Gardley. Inspired by the photographs of Gail Albert-Halaban, the performance will be streamed live on YouTube on Monday, June 8 @ 8PM/5PM ET. Tickets may may be obtained at https://events.columbia.edu/go/graceandmilt.

Isolated in their separate New York City apartments, Grace & Milt are obsessed with watching each other. Can voyeurism lead to a real connection?

“We have always been fans of Gail’s art, so when she approached us for suggestions of authors to write short stories to accompany her photos we came up with an idea of blending the worlds of fine art photography and theatre,” explains Ms. Kaplan. “We brought the project to Adam O’Byrne and Rolin Jones who brought on board Sheila Callaghan and Marcus Gardley to write Grace & Milt. We then added the projections of Nicholas Hussong and the music of Roger Bellon and we had a show.”

Directed by Steve Zuckerman (The Stone Witch, Nuts), the cast of Grace & Milt features Adam O’Byrne (These Paper Bullets!, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) and Zoë Winters (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, White Noise, 4000 Miles) in the title roles. The original music is by Emmy-nominated composer Roger Bellon with projections designed by Nicholas Hussong.

All proceeds from the virtual performance will benefit the Babies Heart Fund at Columbia University Irving Medical Center which is devoted to supporting vital research initiatives to help save and improve the lives of babies and adolescents with congenital heart disease. All money raised by the Babies Heart Fund contributes to research conducted by Columbia’s physicians and surgeons to benefit pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery patients across the globe.

A $25 donation will allow access to the live stream on June 8. The link will remain active until June 11.

Donations of $1,000 will receive the link and a limited edition print of the photo (see attached) which inspired Grace & Milt. The photograph measures 12×15.31 on a 13×19 page. There is a limited printing of 25.

A $25,000 donation will include the link and a private sitting with Gail Albert-Halaban who will photograph a home in the style of her “Out My Window” series. Only one available. Donor must reside in New York City.

The producers are grateful to the following unions for their cooperation: Actors’ Equity Association, American Guild Of Musical Artists, American Guild Of Variety Artists, SAG-AFTRA.

www.gailalberthalaban.com 
www.babiesheartfund.com

