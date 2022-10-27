Ralph Fiennes Can Not Save Straight Line Crazy

To have a Brit (David Hare) write about American history in itself seems a little off. David Hare is a wonderful playwright, but in Straight Line Crazy, what should have been interesting is a bore. For almost two hours and forty minutes all they do is talk, while we learn nothing.

The play and Ralph Fiennes as Robert Moses are one dimensional and only come alive when an the invented Irish American worker in Robert Moses office, Finnuala Connell (a terrific Judith Roddy), and Governor Al Smith (Danny Webb, the brightest light in the play and one of the few real people) show up. Fiennes also a Brit, just seems wrong for the role.

The first act, is set in 1926, with Robert Moses, plotting to open up the Long Island Expressway. He claims it is to give New Yorkers access to its beaches and parks for anyone who owns a car, but not to those who don’t.

The second act, set in 1955, has Moses plotting to send a highway through Washington Square, where he faces steep opposition from community leader Jane Jacobs (Helen Schlesinger) and a Black woman named Mariah Heller (Alisha Bailey) who now works in his office. Many of the characters in this play have never met or are invented and this is two such cases. Why not use real people there were plenty to choose from?

Love him or hate him Robert Moses built such major roads like Major Deegan Expressway, the Triborough Bridge, the Henry Hudson Parkway, Jones Beach, Lincoln Center, Shea Stadium, numerous lecture halls, apartment houses, cultural centers, and many parks, just to name a few. In total he built 13 bridges, 416 miles of parkways, 658 playgrounds, and 150,000 housing units. At his peak he held 12 offices in NYC Government and yes like most politicians was an ego maniac. On the down side he is blamed for creating traffic nightmares, ignoring mass transit, displacing the poor and those of color. This I learned when I saw the musical Bulldozer in 2017.

We never learn what really makes Moses or anyone else tick. We hear, but do not really see Moses’s wheeling and dealings.

Nicholas Hytner’s direction is static and really leaves no room for dimension. Sadly Straight Line Crazy and Fiennes are disappointing.

Straight Line Crazy: The Shed at The Griffin Theater, 545 West 30th Street until December 18th.,