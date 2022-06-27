Ralph Macchio Visits The Karate Kid – The Musical

Original 1984 film actor Ralph Macchio attended the pre-Broadway run of The Karate Kid – The Musical presented by Stages St. Louis at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center ahead of their closing night last night. With a sold-out run, The Karate Kid – The Musical is headed to Broadway.

Ralph Macchio, played Daniel LaRusso in the original film, marks the third original film cast member to have seen The Karate Kid. Also attending were William Zabka and Martin Kove, who portrayed Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese in the original films, respectively.

After the show, Ralph Macchio said, “It feels like the same story but it’s a completely different incarnation – it’s refreshing, new, and exciting. There’s so much to forward to for this production and the talent on the stage is unbelievable. I commend Robert Mark Kamen for going back to this project, his baby, and adding shades of color and contemporary backstory not seen before.”