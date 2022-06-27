MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Ralph Macchio Visits The Karate Kid – The Musical

Ralph Macchio Visits The Karate Kid – The Musical

Original 1984 film actor Ralph Macchio attended the pre-Broadway run of The Karate Kid – The Musical presented by Stages St. Louis at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center ahead of their closing night last night. With a sold-out run, The Karate Kid – The Musical  is headed to Broadway.

Ralph Macchio

Ralph Macchio, played Daniel LaRusso in the original film, marks the third original film cast member to have seen The Karate Kid. Also attending were William Zabka and Martin Kove, who portrayed Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese in the original films, respectively.

.Ralph Macchio with the cast and crew of The Karate Kid – The Musical

After the show, Ralph Macchio said, “It feels like the same story but it’s a completely different incarnation – it’s refreshing, new, and exciting. There’s so much to forward to for this production and the talent on the stage is unbelievable. I commend Robert Mark Kamen for going back to this project, his baby, and adding shades of color and contemporary backstory not seen before.”

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast features Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

The show features a book by Robert Mark Kamen who wrote the original screenplay for the 1984 film, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and under the direction of Amon Miyamoto.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 27, 2022
Read More

Events in July

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2022
Read More

Broadway Sings That Funky Music With Live Performances, Wollman Rink and Roller Skating

Suzanna BowlingJune 26, 2022
Read More

PBS’s A Capitol Fourth Gets Line Up

Suzanna BowlingJune 25, 2022
Read More

Congratulations Chicago on Your Milestone 10,000th Performance

Suzanna BowlingJune 25, 2022
Read More

Celebs, Celebs and More Celebs in the News

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 25, 2022
Read More

Madonna and Belvedere Celebrate Pride in Style

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 25, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 24, 2022
Read More

Times Square Alliance & Playbill Kick Off Pride in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJune 24, 2022
Read More