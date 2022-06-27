Ralph Macchio Visits The Karate Kid – The Musical

Original 1984 film actor Ralph Macchio attended the pre-Broadway run of The Karate Kid – The Musical presented by Stages St. Louis at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center ahead of their closing night last night. With a sold-out run, The Karate Kid – The Musical is headed to Broadway.
Ralph Macchio, played Daniel LaRusso in the original film, marks the third original film cast member to have seen The Karate Kid. Also attending were William Zabka and Martin Kove, who portrayed Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese in the original films, respectively.
After the show, Ralph Macchio said, “It feels like the same story but it’s a completely different incarnation – it’s refreshing, new, and exciting. There’s so much to forward to for this production and the talent on the stage is unbelievable. I commend Robert Mark Kamen for going back to this project, his baby, and adding shades of color and contemporary backstory not seen before.”
The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.
The ensemble cast features Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.
The show features a book by Robert Mark Kamen who wrote the original screenplay for the 1984 film, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and under the direction of Amon Miyamoto.
