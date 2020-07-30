Ram Temple Will Display Lord Ram’s Image in Times Square

Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be beamed across giant billboards in Times Square on August 5 to celebrate the temple’s groundbreaking ceremony of the temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Temple.

File Photo: Twitter

The screen being leased is a 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen, considered among the largest continuous exterior displays in the world and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square.

Beginning from 8 a.m. on August 5 till 10 p.m., images of the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Hindi and English, Lord Ram’s portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple’s design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by Modi will be displayed across several billboards.

New Yorks’s Indian community is expected to gather to mark the celebration and distribute sweets.

While some were opposing the telecast of Bhoomi Pujan in India itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed to spread the Ram chants in the United States of America.