MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Rappaport To The Rescue! The Big Apple Circus has just gone to the dogs – The Rescue dogs that is!!

Rappaport To The Rescue! The Big Apple Circus has just gone to the dogs – The Rescue dogs that is!!
Photo’s by Jennifer Harrison
Award-winning animal advocate, Jill Rappaport, created and hosted the first animal adoption extravaganza.  .

Jill Rappaport was the amazing Ring Master of ceremonies for these loving rescue dogs as these pooches paraded in hopes of getting a forever loving home under the Big Top.

Errol Rappaport and Nicole Tumilowicz  Photo by RebeccaJMichelson for @BigAppleCircus

The Long Island Bulldog Rescue were the first group to show.  – was led by Executive Director, Laurette Richi They have been helping , healing and him English Bulldogs since 1999. www.longislandbulldogrescue.org

Bideawee – One of the oldest no-kill animal shelters in the country, showed second. Ellen DeLisle, Senior Manage of Adoptions of Bidewee. Www.bideawee.org/adopt
The Southampton animal shelter foundation is a nonprofit, no kill, open admission shelter located in Hampton Bays. Nicole Tumilowicz director of development and marketing led the way with some beautiful adoptees. Sasf.org 
Little shelter animal rescue and adoption center was represented by David Cell, Executive Director. Little Shelter is the First Humane Society in Suffolk County, Long Island and has reached its 95th Anniversary this Year. www.littleshelter.org
Nassau county SPCA rescues and protects animals from abuse and neglect. Contact Maria MORA, Executive Director, mmora@ncspca.us to inquire about adopting. https://Nassau county SOCA.org
SPCA Westchester to apply for adoption contact Lisa Bonanno  spcawestchester.org. 
SECOND CHANCE RESCUE is a foster-based nonprofit animal rescue dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating critical injured and neglected animals and working to reduce shelter overpopulation. Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships was there to lead the way.   NYCSCR.org/ADOPT
YORKIE911 Rescue’s mission is to rescue and ultimately find the best adoptive homes for the small breed of dogs in their care. Represented by Heidi Walker, Executive Director.. www.yorkierescue.com

Jennifer Harrison, Marty LaSalle, Nicole Tumilowicz, Errol Rappaport Photo by RebeccaJMichelson for @BigAppleCircus

Related Items
Events

Related Items

More in Events

First Look: Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience

Suzanna BowlingNovember 12, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Free Thanksgiving Cooking Class

Suzanna BowlingNovember 12, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 11, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Giving

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More

Covenant House’s 10th Annual Stage & Screen Sleep Out Brings Rachel Brosnahan, Colton Ryan, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder and Many More.

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More

Justin Bartha, Tim Daly, Anthony Edwards, Leyna Bloom, Alex Moffat, Louisa Jacobson, Join 24 Hour Plays on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingNovember 9, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 9, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway

Suzanna BowlingNovember 9, 2022
Read More

Dates To Mark Down On Your Calendar

Suzanna BowlingNovember 9, 2022
Read More