Rappaport To The Rescue! The Big Apple Circus has just gone to the dogs – The Rescue dogs that is!!

Photo’s by Jennifer Harrison Award-winning animal advocate, Jill Rappaport, created and hosted the first animal adoption extravaganza. .

Jill Rappaport was the amazing Ring Master of ceremonies for these loving rescue dogs as these pooches paraded in hopes of getting a forever loving home under the Big Top.



The Long Island Bulldog Rescue were the first group to show. – was led by Executive Director, Laurette Richi They have been helping , healing and him English Bulldogs since 1999. www.longislandbulldogrescue.org





Bideawee – One of the oldest no-kill animal shelters in the country, showed second. Ellen DeLisle, Senior Manage of Adoptions of Bidewee. Www.bideawee.org/adopt

The Southampton animal shelter foundation is a nonprofit, no kill, open admission shelter located in Hampton Bays. Nicole Tumilowicz director of development and marketing led the way with some beautiful adoptees. Sasf.org

Little shelter animal rescue and adoption center was represented by David Cell, Executive Director. Little Shelter is the First Humane Society in Suffolk County, Long Island and has reached its 95th Anniversary this Year. www.littleshelter.org

Nassau county SPCA rescues and protects animals from abuse and neglect. Contact Maria MORA, Executive Director, mmora@ncspca.us to inquire about adopting. https://Nassau county SOCA.org

SPCA Westchester to apply for adoption contact Lisa Bonanno spcawestchester.org.



SECOND CHANCE RESCUE is a foster-based nonprofit animal rescue dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating critical injured and neglected animals and working to reduce shelter overpopulation. Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships was there to lead the way. NYCSCR.org/ADOPT