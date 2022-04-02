Rat in the Kitchen Takes Over Hell’s Kitchen

In classic April Fool’s Day fashion, viral sensation Buddy The Rat pranked fans yesterday on the streets of New York in support of TBS’ new cooking competition series, “Rat in the Kitchen,” which premiered last night, March 31, at 9PM ET/PT. The dynamic 1-hour livestream event garnered 101,000 unique viewers on Instagram with fans traveling from all over the city to see Buddy in person. “Rat in the Kitchen,” has set traps on the streets of New York City’s iconic Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

The “Rat In The Kitchen” OOH art walk takeover, is open for a limited time leading into Restaurant Row and features a winding yellow trail of exclusive installations, brand elements and hidden QR codes giving fans a delicious menu of what to expect in the upcoming series. Additionally, a chance for fans to win exclusive prizes including a ‘Rat Pack’ filled with Beecher’s Handmade Cheese. The installation, which opened on March 29, will run on the streets through Saturday, April 2.

On Tuesday, March 29, Buddy The Rat appeared to surprise guests and officially open the experience. See highlights

Far more More than a traditional cooking show, “Rat in the Kitchen,” hosted by iconic roasting queen and comedian Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre, is a game of high stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo, while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory. At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar.

“Rat in the Kitchen” is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media, in association with ITV Studios’ Possessed. It is executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen and Michael O’Sullivan for Thinkfactory, and by Glenn Hugill for Possessed. It is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. Partners of the Hell’s Kitchen takeover include Beecher’s Cheese, NVE Experience Agency, Something Silly and B&A.

