Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grant Application Ends Friday The 13th

Friday 1/13 (5 pm) is the deadline for applying to NYFA’s Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grants, which “provides one-time grants of up to $5,000 for recent unexpected medical, dental, and mental health emergencies to artists in financial need who are creating in the visual arts, film/video/electronic/digital arts, and choreography…” Funds may be requested for emergencies occurring 4/1/22 and later. Grants may be requested for expenses already paid, pending, or for treatment the artist is putting off due to lack of funds.

To be eligible to apply, you must:

• Be an artist creating in visual arts, film/video/digital/electronic arts, or choreography

• Be 21 years or older on the cycle’s deadline

• Reside in the United States, the District of Columbia, a Tribal Nation, or a U.S. Territory

• Have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or lower for an individual, or $150,000 for joint filers, averaged over the last two federal tax returns

• Your medical emergency and treatment must have occurred in the U.S. (including D.C., Tribal Nations and U.S. Territories)

• Demonstrate recent and sustained activity in your artistic discipline

• Not be enrolled in any degree-seeking program

For more information visit:

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/rauschenberg-medical-emergency-grants/