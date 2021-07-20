MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Rave Reviews for Ramen at ICHIRAN

Rave Reviews for Ramen at ICHIRAN

Times Square offers it all – even some of the world’s best ramen.

ICHIRAN (152 West 49th Street) gives this and more. Here you find a fantastic meal that is also a fun foodie experience. Known as the the world’s leading expert in Tonkotsu ramen, the restaurant displays superb selections in a truly authentic matter. Whether you are a ramen expert or a newbie, you will find sheer joy in the establishment.

Conceptualized by President & CEO Manabu Yoshitomi in Fukuoka, the epicenter of this ramen movement, ICHIRAN has 75 locations throughout Asia. The family-owned business started in Fukuoka as a simple ramen stall in 1960 and ultimately created the “Five Originals” for Tonkotsu ramen including Original Spicy Red Sauce, aromatic Tonkotsu broth, solo dining booths, order forms and the Kae-Dama ordering system.

After you personally customize your ramen on a form by choosing different ingredients, the flavor levels, the noodle texture and Kae-Dama, the team prepares and presents in an original Jubako ramen bowl. To ensure that the quality of the ramen is seamless every time, a 15 second standard is applied, where each bowl is delivered in 15 seconds from kitchen to the table.

The tastes that you indulge in are are truly divine. The warmth and spices combined makes you feel a level of comfort not often found in restaurants in New York City. The environment also lends a tremendous amount to the experience that is a cultural perk matched by amazing food quality.

And after such a sweet foodie moment, be sure to save room for an excellent dessert that is even sweeter. The Matcha Pudding is superb and a perfect way to end your meal.

ICHIRAN Times Square edition is a perfect way to be introduced to what is sure to be your favorite place in the city for ramen.

For more information please visit here.

Hours: 12:00 PM – 7:30 PM

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

