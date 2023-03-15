Music
Reading For Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee New Musical Other World
Other World, a new musical with an original score and story by Tony Award Nominee Hunter Bell (book), Obie Award winner Jeff Bowen (music and lyrics), and singer-songwriter and author Ann McNamee(music and lyrics) will present invite-only staged readings on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 at Open Jar Studios in New York City. With direction by Jenn Rapp (The Illusionists Director/Choreographer) and choreography by Karla Puno Garcia (Tick, Tick … BOOM! film, Kennedy Center Honors), Other World is being developed in creative consultation with the five-time Academy Award winning WĒTĀ Workshop (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies).
One moment Sri and Lorraine are in a garage on Earth. The next, they’re unexpectedly transported into Sri’s favorite video game, Other World. Now trapped in the game and in a race against the clock, this unlikely pair must work together, discover their inner strengths, and connect with gifted gamers and astonishing avatars in order to survive and find a way home. With art direction provided by Academy Award–winning Wētā Workshop (The Lord of the Rings, Avatar), this heartfelt, humorous musical explores the connections we make on- and off-line, while celebrating the families and friendships we need to thrive in any world. Join us for this spectacular, original, otherwordly adventure. Your journey begins…now!
The cast features Micah Beauvais (Sri), Bella Coppola (Lorraine), Ryan Andes (Roman/Antagon), Madeleine Doherty (Myra), Kaden Kearney (Tris), Brandi Porter (Temula), Mikaela Secada (Jamie), with Sojouner Brown, Elena Camp, Sommer Carbuccia, Laura Dadap, Seth Rettberg, Sherisse Springer, Blake Stadnik, Levin Valayil, and Jason Williams.
The creative team for the developmental presentation also features music direction by Amanda Morton (KPOP), casting by Paul Hardt Casting (Once Upon A One More Time), video design by Khristian Bork (Coco live at the Hollywood Bowl, Danny Elfman – Coachella), sound design by Hidenori Nakajo (Octet), and general management by Alchemy Production Group (The Music Man, Come From Away). The Executive Producer is Lauren Tucker/Alchemy Production Group.
For more information about the show, visit https://otherworldmusical.com/
Hunter Bell (Book) earned an OBIE Award, a Drama League nomination, a GLAAD Media nomination, and a Tony nomination for Best Book of a Musical, all for the original Broadway musical [title of show]. Other credits include the books for Silence! The Musical (Lucille Lortel Nomination, Outstanding Musical), Now. Here. This. (Vineyard Theatre), Bellobration! (Ringling Bros. Circus), Villains Tonight! (Disney Cruise Lines), Found (Atlantic Theater, Drama Desk Nomination, Outstanding Book of a Musical), and Julie Andrews’ The Great American Mousical (Goodspeed). He is a co-creator of the web series “the [title of show] show” and has developed television with ABC Studios/ABC Television. Hunter is a proud graduate and distinguished alumnus of Webster University’s Conservatory of Theatre Arts, a member of the Dramatists Guild, Writers Guild, a MacDowell Fellow, and currently serves on the board of the Educational Theatre Association and Educational Theatre Foundation, national arts advocacy organizations representing theatre teachers and students.
Jeff Bowen (Music and Lyrics) wrote the music and lyrics for and starred in the Broadway musical [title of show] (OBIE Award) and Now. Here. This. Additionally, he has written music and lyrics for Now. Here. This. (Vineyard Theatre), Villains Tonight! (Walt Disney Company), and the theme songs for the web series “the [title of show] show” and “Squad ’85.” His songs can be heard on the original cast albums of [title of show], Now. Here. This., as well as Broadway Bares Openingsand Over the Moon: The Broadway Lullaby Project. He is a proud member of ASCAP, AEA, Writers Guild, Dramatists Guild, and the National Audubon Society. He serves as a faculty member of the National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center.
Ann McNamee(Music and Lyrics) received a B.A. from Wellesley College and a Ph.D. in Music Theory from Yale University, leading to a twenty-year career in teaching, choral conducting, and music research at Swarthmore College. After retiring as Professor Emerita, Ann composed for, sang, played keys, and toured with the Flying Other Brothers and Moonalice, both bands led by her husband Roger McNamee. She composed the majority of the songs on the Moonalice album that was part of T Bone Burnett’s nomination for Producer of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards. For the Lilith Fair tour in 2010, she fronted the band Ann Atomic. Another highlight was opening up for U2 at the Oakland Coliseum in November 2011. She retired from touring in 2012 in order to collaborate on musical theater projects full-time. Ann’s outside interests include co-founding the Haight Street Art Center, a community center/poster music/print shop to celebrate rock poster art in the Bay Area.
Events
Katie Thompson, Santino Fontana, Jason Gotay and More To Star in Transport Group New Musical Split
Transport Group announces industry-only presentations of the new musical Split, conceived by Michele Lowe (The Smell of the Kill), with book by Lowe and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few). The musical stars Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), with Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady); Tyrone Davis, Jr. (Waitress); Katrina Rose Diderikson; Santino Fontana (Tootsie); Jason Gotay (“Gossip Girl”); Monica Ramirez; and Jacob Keith Watson (Merrily We Roll Along). The project is directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III. Rodney Bush serves as music director; Avery Trunko stage manages.
In Split, a mother and daughter bound by a love of science embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953. Lillian, a former librarian at Los Alamos during WWII, has a secret goal—to set daughter Amy’s life on a different course—away from her fiancé and into college—but by the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother’s life forever.
This musical has been developed under Transport Group’s Joanna & Steven Sanders New Works Program, which sees projects through from commission to full production. Other artists supported by this program include Carmel Dean, Kirsten Guenther, Michael John LaChiusa, and Harrison David Rivers. Split is part of Transport Group’s 20th Century Project, which excavates, through ten productions of new and revived work, our country’s growth and change in the last century. One production is dedicated to each decade; Split represents the 1950s. Past projects in this initiative include Queen of the Mist (1900s), I Remember Mama (1910s), and Strange Interlude (1920s).
Transport Group’s presentations of Split take place Monday, March 20 and Tuesday March 21, 2023. Industry members who wish to RSVP or would like further information about the musical or presentation should email info@transportgroup.org.
Broadway
Reeve Carney: Singing The Divas
After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returned to The Green Room 42 to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. For one night only Reeve performed a collection of songs traditionally sung by Broadway and vocal divas. Starting out was the perfect song to make us take notice. “Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, never sounded so nuanced, poignant or jazzy.
Next up was “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, “Beauty School Dropout” from Grease and “Losing My Mind” from Follies. Reeve’s girlfriend Eva Noblezada talked him into doing the later song. Reeve has a style that combines rockabilly flare with jazz and rock. It is unique and this spin adds a new take on these familiar songs.
Having shared a dressing room with Patti LuPone “Anything Goes” was sung as a tribute. Not leaving out the great Ethel Merman “”I Got the Sun in the Mornin’ (and the Moon at Night)” from Annie Get Your Gun was delivered ala Reeve Carney.
Dame Shirley Bassey’s “Goldfinger” was a tribute to the 007 genre and brought back memories of Jeff Buckley.
In high school Reeve was not in the schools plays but played “Whatever Lola Wants” for a production of Damn Yankees.
Judy Garland’s iconic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” was done with pop excellence and a sweetness that made this song his own.
It was at this point that unfortunately I had to leave, as the concert started a half an hour late and if you take a bus out of the city on Sunday, the last one leaves at 11pm. I apologize profusely to Reeve, but was able to critique the rest of the show from a livestream.
Lena Horne’s jazzy, soulful version of “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess hit all the right notes. Liza Minnelli’s “Maybe This Time” from Cabaret was subtle and powerful.
On piano he brought Carol King’s,”Natural Woman” to life, but this version was inspired by Ms. Aretha Franklin.
Still on piano and singing one of his own songs “Up Above The Weather,” a hauntingly wonderful composiition. I look forward to when Reeve does write a Broadway musical.
Back on guitar a tribute to Angela Lansbury “Rose’s Turn” from Gypsy. If you have never heard Reeve’s take on these classic songs, you will hear a fresh, new and really different, but oh so unique vibe.
Closing out the night “There’s A Place For Us” from West Side Story.
Reeve is a musical genius, whose prowess on the guitar, piano and vocals is otherworldly.
You can catch Reeve on April 23, 2023 at 9:30 at The Green Room 42 singing his own music. Ask for “Resurrection,” this is one fabulous song.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
OSCAR BLAST — It was a good show; not a great one – although after last years Will Smith-antics, I’m sure everyone (Academy prez Janet Yang too) was thrilled. Roger Friedman in his always-prescient Showbiz 411 said that as good as the show was, there was a feeling that the days of old Hollywood is long-gone. No Michael Douglas; Jack Nicholson, Jane Fonda, Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Shirley Maclaine, Cher, Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, or Michelle Pfeiffer … the biggest star at Sunday’s show was Harrison Ford and Stephen Speilberg.
Kimmels’ third time was perhaps the crowning charm, but he’s light years away from Billy Crystal or Steve Martin and definitely not Johnny Carson.
LENNON ALERT — (via The Daily Beatle) John Lennon’s posthumously released “Live in New York City” album from 1986 has seen a revival lately, without having been re-released on a physical disc or having received the “ultimate mix” treatment.
In addition to selling physical items, Amazon also sells mp3 downloads and offers streaming services through Amazon Music. Now, the service has started streaming John Lennon’s 1986 album, “Live in New York City,” an album that was released posthumously and has not been subject to reissues or remixes. Something is odd about this. As the icon image for the release, Amazon Music has used an image of the front page of a very worn copy of the booklet from the original CD.
Amazon Music gives a release date for the album as 25 January 2022. What gives? We know that producer Jack Douglas remixed both the album as well as the concert film years ago as well as making a new cut of the latter. One can only hope that a release is due soon.
After all, the “Some Time in New York City” was readied for an anniversary release in an ultimate mix last year, that we were hoping that the new “Live in New York City” concert film would be part of the “Some Time in New York City” plans.
I wasn’t at this show, but from the video and initial recordings, the grunge-rock element that Elephant’s Memory put into Lennon and Ono’s music, was really compelling. His album, Some Time In New York City (June, 1972) NYC.
SHORT TAKES –– We hear from our inside source that Kjersti Long’s “Boys In Jersey” was thisclose to being used in the re-branded Jersey Shore:Family Vacation show on MTV … Great to see Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks dueting on the Tom petty-classic “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” My sources tell me Joel may well be gearing up to record his first album in eons. I hope so …
Reading The Last Sultan by Robert Greenfield on Ahmet Ertegun. Just brilliant. I knew Ahmet , lived on the same block as he did, and the book is pretty spot-on. Bravo!
And, Check out this Micky Dolenz interview from Rolling Stone out yesterday; written by the magazine’s Andy Greene: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/micky-dolenz-last-monkee-standing-1234692863/?fbclid=IwAR2hTbQQKac_s7fi0isr6FlvcWjlNRLbmaOBhiXDgr0uHDUrQHkCM0NLZsI
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events3 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?