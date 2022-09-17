Real Canaan Theatre Sells Strong with a Modern Fun The Merchant of Venice

It seems very apropos. Or at least a festive, fortunate turn, for the Real Canaan Theatre to stage a small, swift, smart rendering of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice in an actual (revitalized) storefront, aka the Red Sandcastle Theatre on Queen Street East, Toronto. The idea is pretty grand; a true symbol of our own mercantile re-structuring of space and vision. But this was no one-off construct created strictly for this play, although it would have been a very fun one indeed. It is the Red Sandcastle‘s base camp, a 50 seat space, geared towards straightforward theatre making, so to speak. And a pleasant coincidence, as it does, as directed solidy by Christopher Lucas (Gladstone Theatre’s Camelot; Cry Baby), dutifully unpack the fun, fraught formulation that is this play. And it does so, in all of its playfully precise deliverance of this well-known text, while smartly finding their way through, staying clear of the racist/anti-Semitic conjuncture that this play is so well known for. Good going, Real Canaan.
Their Merchant of Venice, beyond being wise, is quite the thrilling modern engagement. It’s just so much fun, to sit back and watch this band of merry young actors gather together on this slim rectangular acting space, and stage this no-frills production of this classic yet controversial play that carries such clarity and insight. Gathering together on a few side chairs with a classic music lead-in, with all stationed in front of a simple backdrop of glued-on pages, Real Canaan Theatreblasts this play forth with a youthful energy that is exceptionally wise and basically wonderful, although not without a few overt problems bouncing in and out of the framework, like escaped clowns from a car.
Regardless, it’s a bold step for the company, as many see this play as hugely problematic, infamous for the character of Shylock, played here exceptionally well by Kitti Laki (Compass Theatre’s The Little Prince), and the character’s famous demand for that “pound of flesh” promised in the notorious lending bond scheme. Laki, as the wisely accented Shylock, as well as the less problematic Lorenzo, delivers a solid rendering in gold stilettos that is deep and clear. Laki plays fairly and honest, as the whole cast and production do, with a credible reconfiguration of the role that works so well, along with a number of well thought out ideals surrounding gender and the often aligned stereotypes of the immigrant and social outcasts. It’s a pretty strong showing, mostly (or maybe entirely, I’m not quite sure) by leaving out the word “Jew” and replacing it with “Immigrant” throughout the play. That, along with a few other omissions, thoughtfully changes the light and the focus of the character and our alliances, particularly with the timely articulation of its “Hath not a Jew eyes?” speech on humanity, which is expertly delivered with a magnitude worthy of the play and the audience’s applause.
