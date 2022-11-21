MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
“Real Housewives” of the U.S. Look to King of Christmas For Christmas Decorations and Trends.” 

Don’t lose this year’s holiday spirit to dated designs. Revolutionize this Christmas with King of Christmas trees, decorations, and viral trends. King of Christmas is the #1 leader in everything Christmas, loved by celebrities across the country from the Real Housewives of New York City to TV anchors, including Tori Spelling, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Gretchen Rossi.

With “trees as unique as you are”, King of Christmas helps every household center its holiday decor around personalized style and decoration. Holiday season enthusiasts can now build their own personal winter wonderland with the world’s best artificial trees, festive ornaments, garlands, and lighting from King of Christmas. 

Nothing says “tis the season” like the 8’ King Flock, a full-shaped, fully-flocked signature King of Christmas tree adorned with 900 warm white LED lights. Consumers can pick from a wide variety of tastes including aesthetic realism, type variance, and decorations to top it off. For those seeking a splash of color for their festivities, King of Christmas offers specialized selections like the Duchess Pink Flock Artificial Christmas tree, adorned with 500 warm white LED lights. 

Whether households are looking for A Charlie Brown Christmas with a fixer-upper or the perfect Simpsons touch with a pink donut ornament, King of Christmas has it all. Inspired by nature, made with classic needle tips, and designed for an easy setup, King of Christmas offers products that are both whimsical and most importantly, well-made.  

With so many options and renowned pairings, customers can rest assured that this Christmas will be entirely unforgettable and curated carefully for their delight. Heavily flocked trees range in size from 6 to 15 feet, including thicknesses slim to full, across over a dozen types of selections. From a Marquis to a red berry tabletop tree to a snow skirt to a wide selection of garlands, wreaths, and playful or more sophisticated ornaments, King of Christmas makes this Christmas as unique as those celebrating it. 

Visit kingofchristmas.com for more information.

