Real New Yorkers Love Le Marais

New York City like the rest of the world has been through so much. But we are tough and we are getting back to business.



As we sing our battle cry to get life back to normal we also sing praises for places that keep the heart of the city beating strong – such places as Le Marais Restaurant & Butcher Shop.

From the moment you step into their lovely outdoor dining patio you know you are in for a special treat. Service is set up socially distanced and wait staff is there masked and ready for your order.

A sophisticated menu is a divine thing after months of quarantining at home. This also is some of the kindest staff you can encounter in the area. Just steps from Times Square the restaurant is located at 50 West 46th Street.

Seating on the outdoor patio includes incredible traditional items. Apéritifs such as Lardons Fumés (house-cured & smoked bacon) will stimulate your senses, as will the Assiette de Charcuterie and rustic grandness of Salade de Confit de Canard.

La Grillade is served with pommes frites & salad. But remember when you visit Le Marais you are coming for more than a meal. You are coming for magic. This is truly the best steakhouse in all of Manhattan. There is no over the top flare and glitter. This is tradition. This is fantastic, high-quality food that is legendary.

From Ribeye to Côte de Boeuf, it is all beauty on a plate. And for the ultimate fantasy try the La Surprise, which is a special butcher’s cut. It is sensual to take a bit out of this creation. Be ready to be pleased to infinity.

Be sure to leave room for some heavenly desserts such as Warm Chocolate Cake or a sumptuous Crème Brûlée.

In addition, this splendid establishment offers free delivery anywhere in Manhattan, and there is also contactless pick-up.

It is an honor to eat here. Since 1995, Jose de Meirelles (of the very popular former French brasserie Les Halles) has been producing wonderful moments in the food industry. Le Marais is another feather in his hat and it certainly is a proud one.

This a place of honor, tradition and a whole lot of New York City powerful enchantment. There is no place better to celebrate the comeback of this great city than at the phenomenal Le Marais.

The dining area featuring the outdoor seating patio is open from 12-10pm for lunch & dinner service. Due to limited seating capacity reservations are suggested. Please visit here for more information.