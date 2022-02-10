Reasons Why You Should Rent a Car on Your Visit to Saudia

Image Resource: unsplash.com

Saudi Arabia is a large country in the Middle East where lots of tourists visit every year for religious or commercial causes. They may move around in public transport or opt to hire rental cars while visiting different cities after landing in the international airport of Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, or Madinah. As tourists cannot spend money on buying cars during their short stay in this country, they should rent a car in Saudia to wander around freely here.

Different reasons to rent a car

Convenience as to not to follow any fixed schedule – All public transport vehicles run at a fixed time and travelers need to arrange their schedules according to that timetable. However, they can enjoy more flexibility in their tours when they travel by rented cars. Moreover, they can stop these cars whenever they want, to relax a bit during a long journey, which is not possible in public transport modes. Tourists can also stop and spend more time admiring the scenic beauty of some places on their way. People can reach their destinations much faster by driving their rental cars than public vehicles that take longer due to various stoppages.

More cost-effective though not cheapest – The fare in public transport is quite cheap compared to the rental costs of cars in Saudi Arabia. However, when the traveling costs by bus or metro for an entire day are added, it is found to be more than the rental cost of a car per day. So, it is best to take a car for rent after landing at any Saudi airport, to save the expenses of hiring a cab or looking for a bus to reach the booked hotel. Tourists should rent cars as per their requirements, as smaller vehicles consume much lesser fuel than larger ones. Moreover, they need to calculate the total expense of renting a car, by including the costs of fuel, car insurance, and parking during the entire tour.

More comfortable than public transport – Tourists can choose among a wide range of vehicles while renting a car in Saudi Arabia. So, they can pick up the car model that will comfortably accommodate all members of their group. They should also check other features of the car interior that will render utmost comfort while traveling, mainly during a long tour. Moreover, these rental cars are much cleaner than public transport vehicles that are ridden by thousands of passengers before cleaning at the end of the day.

Image Resource: pexels.com

Easiness of exploring new destinations – Passionate travelers can take their rental cars to remote destinations where public transport may not be available. In this way, they can visit the picturesque villages among the desert region or places on mountainous slopes. Thus, they can fully enjoy their tour by exploring different lesser known places in Saudi Arabia, which are usually not included in tour itineraries of travel agencies.

Few restrictions to be known before booking a rental car

Tourists should be aware of all the terms and conditions declared by a car rental company. So they need to go through the brochures of different companies, to know all about their restrictions. Some companies may have restrictions regarding the distance to be covered by a rental car per day. Some car rental companies do not allow taking their vehicles outside a specific Saudi state or to neighboring countries.

Select the car of your choice

Tourists should choose a rental car carefully before starting their tours comfortably in Saudi Arabia. They need to consider a few factors for this selection. The vehicle should not be too old, as older cars face frequent mechanical faults compared to newer ones. Therefore, it is okay to rent a car that is 3 – 4 years old. The mileage of a car should be checked to find if it suits the travel plan of the tourist. The distance already traveled by that car should be checked as well, as the vehicle that has traveled too much may have worn-out parts. The car should be insured by a Saudi insurance company and car dealers usually provide the option to get a comprehensive insurance plan for the rented car.

Check for any damages before registering the car in your name

The tires of the rented car should be checked for damages, as these are most easily worn-out parts and can cause an accident while driving. Other parts of the car, like the brakes, fuel tank, and engine, should be checked carefully before booking the car for rent. Any slight damage on any part should not be neglected and that car can be left out from the range of rental cars. Moreover, all the external damages, like dents or scratches, should be reported with photos to the car dealer before booking the car.

The distance covered by the car as appearing on the Odometer should be the same as written on the invoice provided by the car dealer while renting the car. This is essential as the car dealer will charge according to the mileage as shown in the odometer when the car is returned. The mobile oil and the oil filter of the car should be changed if the car is supposed to travel a long distance.

Return the car

When the rented car is returned to the car dealer, the customer should make sure to delete his name from the TAMM Traffic System. An SMS to the mobile of the customer proves that his name is truly removed from that system; else he will need to pay the charges when that car is driven by another person.

Documents needed for renting a car

A foreign tourist needs to get a driving license issued in Saudi Arabia if he intends to drive a rented car. If the person is here with a work visa, he should provide the Iqama or Residence Permit obtained by his employer for him. These documents prove his legal right to drive a car and to rent a car in Saudia.

Therefore, tourists can rent cars for traveling in Saudi Arabia. They should specify the time of return while renting, to avoid late fees at the time of return.