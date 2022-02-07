Recipes For A Home Super Bowl Party

Super Bowl LVI and the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals is about to begin. Are you ready for your halftime party, or are you still looking for recipes? We’ve got you covered with all the game-day essentials.

Classic Buffalo Wings

Ingredients

12 whole chicken wings, cleaned and cut into flats and drums

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot sauce

Celery salt (optional)

Oil for frying (peanut, vegetable or canola work best)

Blue cheese or ranch dressing

1. In a deep-fryer, dutch oven or large pot, heat the oil to about 375 degrees or medium-high heat.

2. Fry wings in oil until golden brown and cooked through, about 12-15 minutes depending on size.

3. While the wings are frying, melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add hot sauce and stir. Add celery salt or lemon pepper to taste, if desired. For spicier wings, up the ratio of hot sauce to butter. For milder wings, do the opposite.

4. When the wings are done, transfer them to a plate covered with paper towels to drain off excess oil. Then toss them in the wing sauce and serve with blue cheese or ranch.

Serves 4-6. If you have more people coming, do math. Also celery helps get some healthy choice added to the mix.

Guacamole is a staple and so easy to make.

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados

1/2 lime

1/4 cup diced onion

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 jalapeno

Salt and pepper

Tortilla chips for dipping

1. Peel and pit avocados, then mash them in a medium bowl or mortar.

2. Add onion, cilantro and juice from the lime.

2. Wear rubber gloves to handle the jalapeno, especially — trust me — if you wear contact lenses and will need to remove them later. Otherwise you’re in for a world of pain.

4. Dice jalapeno and add to desired spice level. Depending on preference for spiciness, you may only want 1/2 the pepper and no seeds. Some may want the whole thing, and all the seeds. Go slow.

5. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

6. Serve with tortilla chips.

Serves 4-6.

Skillet Cornbread Mexican Pizza

Ingredients

1 package cornbread mix (enough for an 8″ or 9″ square baking pan) Everything else the mix calls for

1 tablespoon butter

3/4 lb. your favorite taco meat

Your favorite taco-meat seasonings

S alsa

Shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream

Your favorite taco toppings

1. Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Cook and season taco meat

3. Warm a cast-iron skillet on a stove over medium-low heat.

4. Prepare cornbread mix per manufacturer’s instructions.

5. Melt butter in skillet

6. Pour cornbread mix into skillet and spread into a thin, even layer.

7. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the center of the cornbread is firm.

8. Using oven mitts, remove skillet from oven.

9. Carefully spread an even layer of sour cream over the cornbread.

10. Spread meat on top of the sour cream, and salsa on top of the meat.

11. Cover the whole thing with cheese and return skillet to oven.

12. When the cheese melts, remove skillet from oven.

13. Add any fresh toppings you favor, slice and serve.

Serves 6-8.

7 Layer Fiesta Dip