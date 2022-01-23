 Red Bull Theater’s The Alchemist On-Demand, Online

Red Bull Theater returned Off-Broadway with The Alchemist for a 6-week limited engagement last fall. However, they heard from people almost every day who were not ready to return to in-person performances. People–maybe just like you–who missed The Alchemist. Additionally, over the past two years, they have shared their work online with more than 200,000 people near and far.

And so they’re delighted to be able to share the joy of their show–and the hilarious performances of this extraordinary cast for a limited time–On-Demand, Online February 1-14, 2022

This is your chance to enjoy the Red Bull Theater experience right here at your computer, in the palm of your hand, or on your smart TV. Don’t miss the fun!