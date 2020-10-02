MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Red Bull Web Series ‘Check Your DMs’ Throughout October

Red Bull has today released the second episode of new series Red Bull Check Your DMs. The series uncovers what it means to collaborate in the digital age tasking three artists who have never met, from three different countries and three different musical backgrounds to work together on a brand new track, entirely online. The series shows that despite the distance between them, all you need to make great music is talent, inspiration and good WiFi!

The second episode, which features UK rapper Ms Banks working alongside Austrian producer Phil Speiser, and US music director/producer WOW JONES is out now, watch here.

The first episode of Red Bull Check Your DMs, which featured UK DJ & producer DJ Q, Japanese producer tofubeats and Dutch/Sudanese singer Gaidaa, gave us a glimpse of the quality of music these cross-border collaborations can produce. The resulting track, All In (listen), saw a UK garage beat pairing with Japanese Rap and soft R&B vocals. The launch of the show garnered media attention from all over the world from Fast Company in the US, to Billboard in Japan. You can watch the full episode here.

Red Bull Check Your DMs is an innovative new series that boasts a truly global roster of artists, featuring musicians and producers from the UK (Ms Banks, DJ Q, Flava D, Berna), Japan (tofubeats), The Netherlands (Gaidaa), South Korea (CIFIKA), Mexico (Girl Ultra), Austria (Phil Speiser, Palazzo), USA (Wow Jones) and Puerto Rico (Yartzi) – full artist bios and press shots can be found here. All original tracks created throughout the series will be available on all music streaming platforms, listen here.

For more information head to www.redbull.com/CheckYourDMs

