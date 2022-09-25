MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Refreshing Tastes to the Season with Celeb Cocktail Hours and More

All over America people have been saying cheers with Belvedere Vodka. From NYFW events to celebs shaking at up at home here are some of our favorite sightings in honor of National Vodka Day is coming up on October 4.

GUIZIO and Levi’s celebrated their collaboration during NYFW with a party at Capitale in NYC and toasts were given all night long.

Matthew Weinberger, Brad Mondo, Marlon Noah (Bre Johnson/BFA.com)

AnOnlyCHild  had an after party with such notables as Joakim Noah, Hannah Godwin, Hannah Bronfman, Brad Mondo, Serena Pitt.

And be sure to create your own fashionable at home and warm up with this fun recipe for a Belvedere Hot Toddy.

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Belvedere Vodka
  • 1.5 oz Hot Water
  • 1 oz French Fortified Wine
  • .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • .5 oz ml Honey
  • 1 Cinnamon Stick
  • Fresh Grated Nutmeg
  • Orange Wedge
  • Cloves

Method: Add hot water to heat glass mug, then honey to melt. Add remaining liquid ingredients. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and orange wedge and top with freshly grated nutmeg. Option to pierce orange wedge with 3 cloves.

Cover art by Deonté Lee/BFA.com 

 

