Registration Is Now Open For The 2021 Love In Times Square Events!

There’s no better place to say “I love you” than Times Square. On Valentine’s Day 2021, locals will declare their love and celebrate their relationships at the Crossroads of the World through surprise proposals, weddings in the heart of Times Square, and a (mostly) virtual Vow Renewal Ceremony on Duffy Square’s iconic Red Steps.

All Valentine’s Day events will take place in front of the 13th Annual Times Square Valentine Heart, Love Letters, which will be on display on Duffy Square (46th Street and Broadway) from February 10 – March 10, 2021.

Surprise Proposals: When you pop the question, you want it to be special.

A select handful of lucky couples, chosen from written submissions, will bring their love to Times Square on the most romantic day of the year and propose to their significant others using one of Times Square’s iconic digital screens, beginning their journey to the aisle at the Crossroads of the World.

REGISTER HERE FOR SURPRISE PROPOSALS

WEDDINGS IN THE SQUARE

How do you make your wedding unforgettable? Hold it in one of the world’s most iconic spots.

Throughout the day of February 14, 2021, select couples who dreamed of having their wedding amidst the energy and glimmering lights of Times Square will get hitched in the heart of the city, directly in front of the 13th Annual Valentine Heart, Love Letters.

REGISTER HERE FOR WEDDINGS IN THE SQUARE

RENEWAL OF VOWS

Say “I do” all over again.

On February 14, 2021, couples are invited to celebrate romance, passion, and each other in a one of a kind tour-de-love — the Vow Renewal Ceremony. Due to Covid-19, we are unable to host our traditional ceremony on the Red Steps at full capacity, but register here to get details on how to join virtually! However, in the checkout portion of the registration, you can indicate if you would like to be considered to physically attend and be featured in the socially distanced ceremony live in Times Square. If you are not selected, you can join from the safety of your home with your love and renew with us virtually.

We invite couples of all ages and backgrounds to profess their love once again. A special invitation is extended to lovebirds whose kisses bridge boundaries, be they religious, political, racial, or national, as well as couples in wedding attire.

REGISTER HERE FOR THE VOW RENEWAL CEREMONY