Regular roof inspection and maintenance can help to avoid a costly roof replacement

Roof inspection and roof repair go hand in hand because the findings from the inspection can trigger some repair works that would be necessary for protecting the roof. Roof inspection undertaken by SPR Roofing is part of the roof maintenance program and is essential to monitor roof health closely. Inspections help to detect the signs of damage quite early so that effective repairing is possible to increase the roof’s longevity. Roofs usually undergo wear and tear right from the first day of installation, although it might be visible only many months later. Although a roof might seem to be in good health, only the trained eye of a professional roof inspector can detect potential threats and take timely action to prevent bigger damage.

Keep the roof clean

Keeping the roof clean is one of the most basic maintenance that homeowners must ensure. Avoid the accumulation of dirt and debris on the roof, which can gradually damage the roof by allowing water to stand for a longer time. When water stands on the roof for a long time because of slow draining or uneven roof surface, it might penetrate through the roof surface and damage the roof from inside. You can clean the roof on your own if it is easy to access or engage a roofing company that can help with roof maintenance.

Inspection is must

Despite keeping the roof clean, you cannot waive roof inspection because its purpose is entirely different. A roof inspection is similar to a human health check-up that helps see what is happening underneath the roof surface. A seemingly good-looking roof might have some fine cracks through which water penetrates and, if allowed to persist, can severely damage the roof structure. Since the vulnerability increases with time as the exposure to the weather elements play havoc, timely detection of potential threats can help avoid costly repairs. Moreover, repairs might not always be effective if the damage sets in deep, and ultimately it can lead to roof replacement.

Roof repair or roof replacement

The roof experts can suggest the best remedy for the roof problems by advising whether repairing would be effective in the long run or replacing the roof might be a better option. Proper roof maintenance increases the roof’s life through regular repairs that reduce the chances of severe roof damage. The roof expert can assess the extent of damage and suggest the kind of repair that lasts long. Filling tiny holes on the roof surface by creating a protective layer over ensures that the roof regains its strength and resists water absorption through the surface. Cleaning gutters regularly ensures proper draining of rainwater and protects the roof.

Lack of maintenance can cause extensive roof damage because once the water starts getting under the roof surface and the source remains undetected, it is impossible to repair the roof. Gradual weakening of the roof structure will make the roof cave in. In such cases, replacing the roof in the same way as installing a new roof is the only option.