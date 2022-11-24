Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, Will Swenson and More

Rehearsals are underway for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the streets of New York City. Here we have

The 2022 lineup with Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl

Jimmy Fallon

Kirk Frankin

Max Sangerman

Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise

Disney Cruise Lines

Amber Ruffin

Members of Spirit of America Cheer and Members of Spirit of America Dance

Members of the Tiptoe and Fusion Winter Guard