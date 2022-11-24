Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, Will Swenson and More

Rehearsals are underway for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on the streets of New York City. Here we have
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Lea Michele
Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl
The 2022 lineup with Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon
Kirk Frankin
Kirk Frankin
Kirk Frankin
Max Sangerman
Max Sangerman
Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise
Cast of A Beautiful Noise Tatiana Lofton and Max Sangerman
Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise
Disney Cruise Lines
Disney Cruise Lines
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin
Amber Ruffin
Members of Spirit of America Cheer
Members of Spirit of America Cheer
Members of Spirit of America Dance
Members of Spirit of America Dance
Members of Spirit of America Cheer and Members of Spirit of America Dance
Members of the Tiptoe and Fusion Winter Guard
Members of the Tiptoe and Fusion Winter Guard
Google+
YouTube
RSS