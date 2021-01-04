Relax in January with Natrol Relaxia

This January the normal rush for individuals to get in shape and be healthy has never felt more intense. With the pandemic still in full swing the typical month that brings on personal commitments is being pushed to new levels.

With this need to be on top of it also comes a new level of stress. We are all having a hard time and Natrol Relaxia is here to help. The new supplement helps ease stress and anxiety, while at the same time promotes good health during the day and much needed sleep at night.

Natrol Relaxia has three formulas – Ultimate, Day Calm, and Night Calm. This entire line of stress-relieving solutions is formulated with 5-HTP, L-Theanine, and lemon balm to support natural serotonin levels and to promote feelings of relaxation, calm and balance.

Relaxia Ultimate Calm is a fast dissolve pill that is Natrol’s strongest daily stress fighter formulated with ashwagandha to further reduce stress, anxiety and tension.

Relaxia Day Calm comes in a delicious gummy that will instantly make you feel level. The fast-acting, fruit-punch flavored gummy takes away daytime stress from work or your kid’s Zoom class fast.

And, the Relaxia Night Calm gummy helps quickly relax the mind and help you fall asleep. Formulated with a low dose of melatonin for a better sleep, you will wake in the morning refreshed and ready for any challenge.

Try the brand today and kick-off your January with the energy you need to make your dreams come true.

Photo – Photo by Ravi Pinisetti on Unsplash