Remembering Broadway: Leading Men…First Up The Music Man To Beat All Music Men Robert Preston

Hugh Jackman is selling out houses and breaking records as Harold Hill in The Music Man, but it was Robert Preston who will forever be known as Meredith Willson’s The Music Man. Preston won a Tony Award for his performance and appeared on the cover of Time on July 21, 1958. He continued in the role until January 1959, when he left for Hollywood to recreated his role for Warner Bros. Jack L. Warner wanted did not want Preston, he wanted to cast James Cagney, Cary Grant, or Frank Sinatra for the lead in the movie. Warner was foiled by author-composer Meredith Willson, who had cast approval written into his contract for the property. Willson threatened to void the contract unless Robert Preston was cast. Warner was forced to comply.

In 1961, Preston was asked to make a recording as part of a program by the President’s Council on Physical Fitness to encourage schoolchildren to do more daily exercise. Copies of the recording of the song, Chicken Fat, written and composed by Meredith Willson, were distributed to elementary schools across the nation and played for students as they performed calisthenics. The song later became a surprise novelty hit and part of many baby-boomers’ childhood memories.

In 1962, Preston had a supporting role, as wagonmaster Roger Morgan, in MGM’s epic How the West Was Won. He also appeared as Pancho Villa in a musical called We Take the Town, which closed in Philadelphia and never made it to Broadway.

In 1963 Preston did a TV special with Carol Burnett and this video shows why Preston was such a star.

In 1965, I Do! I Do! with Mary Martin, for which he won his second Tony Award. He played the title role in the musical Ben Franklin in Paris, and he originated the role of Henry II in the stage production of The Lion in Winter, whom Peter O’Toole portrayed in the film version, receiving an Academy Award nomination. In 1974, he starred alongside Bernadette Peters in Jerry Herman’s Broadway musical Mack & Mabel as Mack Sennett, the famous silent film director. That same year, the film version of Mame, another famed Jerry Herman musical, was released with Preston starring, alongside Lucille Ball, in the role of Beauregard Burnside. In the film, which was not a box-office success, Preston sang “Loving You”, which Herman wrote especially for Preston’s film portrayal.

In 1978, Preston starred in another musical that didn’t make it to Broadway, The Prince of Grand Street, in which he played a matinee idol of New York’s Yiddish theater who refused to renounce the roles he had played in his youth, despite having aged out of them. With a libretto and songs by Bob Merrill and direction by Gene Saks, the show closed during its Boston tryout.

In 1979, Preston portrayed a snake-handling family patriarch Hadley Chisholm in a CBS Western miniseries, The Chisholms, with Rosemary Harris as his wife, Minerva. Preston reprised his role, his character dying in the fifth episode. The series, lasted only four more episodes after Preston’s departure.



Preston appeared in several other stage and film musicals, including Victor/Victoria (1982), for which he received an Academy Award nomination. His other film roles include Ace Bonner in Sam Peckinpah’s Junior Bonner (1972), “Big Ed” Bookman in Semi-Tough (1977), and Dr. Irving Finegarten in Blake Edwards’ 1981 Hollywood satire, S.O.B. His last theatrical film role was in The Last Starfighter (1984) as an interstellar con man/military recruiter called Centauri. In 1983, Preston played an aging gunfighter in September Gun, a CBS TV Western film opposite Patty Duke and Christopher Lloyd. He also starred in the well-received HBO 1985 movie Finnegan, Begin Again with Mary Tyler Moore. Preston’s final role was in the television film Outrage! (1986); he portrayed a grief-stricken father who seeks justice for the brutal rape and murder of his daughter.

In March 1987, at age 68, Preston died of lung cancer and Broadway has never really been the same.