Remembering Broadway: Leading Men… On A Clear Day You Can Hear The Golden Voice of John Cullum

John Cullum made his Broadway debut as Sir Dinadan in Alan Jay Lerner’s and Frederick Loewe’s Camelot in 1960.

He also understudied Richard Burton (King Arthur) and Roddy McDowall, going on when Burton became ill and succeeding McDowall.


He followed that up as Laertes opposite Burton’s 1964 Broadway performance as Hamlet (and in the film version of the production) and in Burton’s final Broadway appearance in Noël Coward’s Private Lives in 1983.

In 1965, he was called in to replace Louis Jourdan during the Boston tryout of the musical On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. It was his first starring role on Broadway, netting him a Theatre World Award and his first Tony Award nomination.

Next came Edward Rutledge in the Broadway musical 1776, singing the iconic song “Molasses to Rum.” Cullum was the third Rutledge on Broadway, but played the role the longest and repeated it for the in the 1972 film.

John Cullum, Donna Theodore.

Cullum won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards as Charlie Anderson in the musical Shenandoah.


He followed Shenandoah by playing Oscar Jaffee in the 1978 musical On the Twentieth Century, opposite Madeline Kahn and later Judy Kaye, earning his second Tony Award. He received his fourth Tony nomination in 2002 for originating the role of evil moneygrubber corporate president Caldwell B. Cladwell in Urinetown The Musical. He earned his fifth Tony nomination in the 2007 revival of 110 in the Shade, playing H.C. Curry, father to Audra McDonald’s Lizzie.


In 2003, Cullum co-starred with Northern Exposure, but came back to Broadway in Cymbeline, at Lincoln Center in 2007 and August: Osage County. In 2010 The Scottsboro Boys and Cullum joined the cast of Waitress as Joe in 2017.

In television appearances in ER,  Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mad Men, NBC’s 30 Rock, Madam Secretary and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Altogether Cullem appeared in 32 Broadway shows, 24 films and 24 TV shows.

John Cullum in Waitress

John Cullum was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame in 2007.

John Cullum is still performing and you can see him on Netflick’s Canada in Jungleland.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

