Remembering Broadway: Leading Men…Comedy Tonight With Zero Mostel

Zero Mostel was best known for Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof



Pseudolus in the stage and on screen performances in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

and Max Bialystock in the original film version of Mel Brooks’ The Producers (1967).

Mostel started as a comic. He mixed his comic routine with social commentary. These performances played a large role in his eventual blacklisting in the next decade. He was 22,

In 1941, the Café Society, a downtown Manhattan nightclub, approached Mostel with an offer to become a professional comedian and play a regular spot and was Café Society’s main attraction.

Mostel’s rise professionally was rapid. In 1942, as he appeared in radio shows, opened in two Broadway shows (Keep Them Laughing, Top-Notchers), played at the Paramount Theatre, appeared in an MGM movie (Du Barry Was a Lady), and booked into La Martinique at $4,000 a week. He also made cameo appearances at the Yiddish theatre, which influenced his performance style. In 1943 Life magazine described him as “just about the funniest American now living.”

Like many of Broadway’s leading men Mostel spent time in the US Army, was given a disability. and needed up entertaining servicemen through the USO until 1945. After Mostel’s discharge from the Army, he appeared in a series of plays, musicals, operas, and movies. In 1946 he even made an attempt at serious operatic acting in The Beggar’s Opera, to lukewarm reviews.



Mostel made notable appearances in New York City television, had his own show in 1948 called Off The Record on WABD, a live TV show on WPIX, Channel Zero. He also appeared in the May 11, 1949 Toast of the Town broadcast hosted by Ed Sullivan.



He was blacklisted during the 1950s and his testimony before the House Un-American Activities Committee was well publicized. Mostel’s appearance before the HUAC (as well as others) was incorporated into Eric Bentley’s 1972 play Are You Now or Have You Ever Been…? Mostel later starred in the Hollywood Blacklist drama film The Front (1976) alongside Woody Allen, for which Mostel was nominated for the British Academy Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.



On January 13, 1960, while exiting a taxi on his way back from rehearsals for the play The Good Soup, Mostel was hit by a number 18 (now the M86) 86th Street crosstown bus, and his leg was crushed. The injury took a huge toll; for the rest of his life, the massively-scarred leg gave him pain and required frequent rests and baths. Later that year Mostel took on the role of Estragon in a TV adaptation of Waiting for Godot. In 1961, he played Jean in Rhinoceros and won his first Tony Award for Best Actor, even though he was not in the lead role. He later repeated that role on theatre on film.

In 1962 Mostel won a 2nd Tony for his role in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, which was to be one of his best-remembered roles. A film version was produced in 1966, also starring Mostel – and Silvers who they originally wanted to cast as Pseudolus.

In 1964, Mostel brought to life Sholem Aleichem’s Fiddler on the Roof. The show received rave reviews, running 3,242 performances, and Mostel’s third Tony Award. He was invited to a reception in the White House, officially ending his status as a political pariah.

In n 1967 he appeared as Potemkin in Great Catherine, and in 1968 he took on the role of Max Bialystock in The Producers. The film originally was not a success.

In later years cameThe Great Bank Robbery, Once Upon a Scoundrel, the movie version of Rhinoceros (appearing with his Producers costar Gene Wilder), The Hot Rock and The Front (where he played Hecky Brown, a blacklisted performer whose story bears a similarity to Mostel’s own, and for which he was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor).



On Broadway, he starred in revivals of Ulysses in Nighttown (receiving a Tony nomination for Best Actor). He also made memorable appearances in children’s shows such as Sesame Street, The Electric Company. the animated film Watership Down and The Muppet Show, taped during mid-1977 and broadcast after his death.



During rehearsals a new play The Merchant, Mostel collapsed in his dressing room and on September 8, 1977, Mostel suffered an aortic aneurysm and died.



He was a member of the American Theater Hall of Fame, inducted posthumously in 1979 and will forever be remembered for his comedic genius.