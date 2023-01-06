Remembering Broadway: Leading Men…I am I Richard Kiley

Richard Kiley became hooked on acting while in a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado with his classmate, Steve Allen. Kiley is best known for his distinguished theatrical career winning the Tony Award for Best Actor In A Musical in the 1965 production of the Broadway musical Man of La Mancha. Ironically he told David Craig in the book On Performing, “No singing at all”.

When they were looking for an understudy for Anthony Quinn for the touring company of A Streetcar Named Desire, Kiley got the gig and stayed with the production for two years, eventually graduating to the role of Stanley Kowalski after Quinn’s departure.

He was suppose to make his Broadway debut in 1953 in the musical should have been A Month of Sundays, starring alongside Nancy Walker, but the show closed in early 1952. Kiley was cast in Kismet, the Tony Award winning Best Musical of 1953. He played the Caliph and sang “And This Is My Beloved”.

In 1955, in Richard Brooks’s The Blackboard Jungle, Kiley made his screen debut as the teacher. Earlier that year, Kiley was in a live TV drama, Patterns, by Rod Serling.

In 1959, Kiley returned to Broadway in the musical,Redhead, which won that year’s Tony for Best Musical, as well as Tony’s for him and his co-star Gwen Verdon. In his audition Kiley asked the show’s composer, Albert Hague, who was seated at the piano, if he knew “On the Sunny Side of the Street” and kept forgetting the words. A woman in the room and kept throwing the lyrics to him. After he finished, he said “Wow! You’re incredible! You must have total recall!” And she said, “With that one, I do. I wrote it.”



Kiley’s next Broadway musical was No Strings, with Diahann Carroll. This was Richard Rodgers’ first show after the death of Oscar Hammerstein II.

He next was the replacement in Here’s Love, and 1964’s I Had a Ball.

Kiley won three Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards for his work in television in The Thorn Birds and A Year in the Life. His third Emmy win was for Guest Actor in a Drama Series, for an episode of Picket Fences. Kiley also received an Emmy nomination in the 1991 miniseries Separate but Equal.

Other television work included Columbo, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Ally McBeal, Hawaii Five-O and Gunsmoke. He narrated the award-winning seven-part 1986 PBS documentary Planet Earth andprovided narration for multiple National Geographic Video television specials.

In 1974 he returned to the big screen in Bob Fosse’s The Little Prince along side Donna McKechnie and Gene Wilder.

In Jurassic Park, Kiley’s voice narrates the park’s vehicle tour and isitors to Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida, and Universal Studios in Hollywood hear Kiley as the narrator of the Jurassic Park River Adventure ride.

Kiley also narrated the A&E documentary television series Mysteries of the Bible, from 1994 to 1998. His final acting role was in the 1999 TV movie Blue Moon, which debuted the month after his death.

To capture all Richard Riley accomplished would take pages. He was been described as one of theater’s most distinguished and versatile actors and has not be replaced.

Kiley died of an unspecified bone marrow disease on March 5, 1999, less than a month before his 77th birthday.