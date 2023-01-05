Remembering Broadway: Leading Men…The Man With The Golden Voice …..Alfred Drake

Alfred Drake is known as one of the golden voices of Broadway. He began his Broadway career while still a student at Brooklyn College in the operettas The Yeomen of the Guard with Barbara Cook.



The Gondoliers, The Pirates of Penzance and The Mikado all playing in in rep.

Drake played Marshall Blackstone in the original production of Babes in Arms, in which he sang the title song.



He won the leading roles in the original Broadway productions of Oklahoma!

Kiss Me, Kate, Kismet and Keen.

for which he received the Tony Award. He was also a prolific Shakespearean, notably starring as Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing opposite Katharine Hepburn.



In Marco Polo

In film Drake starred in Tars and Spars (1946), and appeared as the president of the stock exchange in Trading Places (1983). In television, he providing the voice for the Great Ak in the Rankin-Bass The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus. His first musical television appearance was in 1955 in the live telecast of the operetta Naughty Marietta. His 1964 stage performance as Claudius in the Richard Burton Hamlet was filmed live on the stage of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and shown in movie theatres in a very limited engagement. It was also recorded on LP. His final appearance in a Broadway musical was in 1973-74 as Honoré Lachaille in Lerner and Loewe’s Gigi. Two years later he starred in a revival of The Skin of Our Teeth. In 1975 Gambler’s Paradise was a musical project by Alfred Drake and his friends, produced as a try-out for Broadway. The production was directed by Christopher Hewett.

As a director he staged the 1974 premiere of The Royal Rape of Ruari Macasmunde at the Virginia Museum Theater. He was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 1981.

He was also a published author – writing at least a few plays: Dr. Willy Nilly, an adaptation of Molière’s The Doctor in Spite of Himself, an adaptation of Goldoni’s The Liar, and even at least one book on cards (specifically Gin rummy).

Mr. Drake was president of The Players from 1970 to 1978, a social club in New York City for people of the theatre, started in 1889 by actor Edwin Booth.

Alfred Drake died of heart failure, after a long fight with cancer, in New York City on July 25, 1992, at age 77.