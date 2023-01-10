Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…She’s Gotta Fly Mary Martin

Martin began her radio career in 1939 as the vocalist on a short-lived revival of The Tuesday Night Party on CBS. In 1940, she was one of the singers on NBC’s Good News of 1940, which was renamed Maxwell House Coffee Time. In 1942, she joined the cast of Kraft Music Hall on NBC, replacing Connie Boswell. She was also one of the stars of Stage Door Canteen on CBS, 1942–1945.





Martin was cast in Cole Porter’s Leave It to Me!, making her Broadway debut in November 1938 singing “My Heart Belongs to Daddy”. With that one song in the second act, she became a star ‘overnight’. Martin reprised the song in Night and Day, a Hollywood film about Cole Porter, in which she played herself auditioning for Porter (Cary Grant). “My Heart Belongs to Daddy” catapulted her career and became very special to Martin—she even sang it to her ailing father in his hospital bed while he was in a coma.



Martin did not learn immediately that her father had died and was unable to attend her father’s funeral. In 1943 she starred in the new Kurt Weill musical One Touch of Venus and then Lute Song in 1946.



Martin opened on Broadway in South Pacific on April 7, 1949. She opened in the West End production on November 1, 1951.



Her next major success was in the role of Peter in the Broadway production of Peter Pan in October 1954 with Martin winning the Tony Award.



Next was The Sound of Music as Maria in 1959, and stayed in the show until October 1961. She won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.



In 1966, she appeared on Broadway in the two-person musical I Do! I Do! with Robert Preston and was nominated for the Tony Award (Leading Actress in a Musical). A national tour with Preston began in March 1968 but was canceled early due to Martin’s illness.



Although she appeared in nine films between 1938 and 1943, she was generally passed over. The closest that she ever came to preserving her stage performances was the television version Peter Pan. The Broadway production from 1954 was subsequently performed on NBC television in RCA’s compatible color in 1955, 1956, and 1960.



Martin also preserved her 1957 stage performance as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun when NBC television broadcast the production live that year.



Martin did not enjoy making films, but did enjoy appearing on television as she did frequently. Martin appeared in the play Legends with Carol Channing in a one-year US national tour opening in Dallas on January 9, 1986.



Martin was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1973. She received the Kennedy Center Honors, in 1989. She received the Donaldson Award in 1943 for One Touch of Venus. A Special Tony Award was presented to her in 1948 while she appeared in the national touring company of Annie Get Your Gun for “spreading theatre to the rest of the country while the originals perform in New York.” In 1955 and 1956, she received, first, a Tony Award for Peter Pan, and then an Emmy for appearing in the same role on television. She also received Tonys for South Pacific and in 1959 for The Sound of Music.

Martin died of cancer four weeks before her 77th birthday at her home in Rancho Mirage, California, on November 3, 1990. She is buried in Weatherford, Texas.