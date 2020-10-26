MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Remembering Broadway With Great Gifts

Remembering Broadway With Great Gifts

New for 2020, are the official Playbill Playing Cards. This Broadway deck features a different Tony Award winning play or musical’s Playbill cover from the last 25 years. A bright Playbill yellow back keeps these cards applaudable. Each deck arrives in a rigid plastic deck box. A game of cards, whether poker, spades or rummy has never been so dramatic and so much fun. At $13.99 this is a real steal.

Playbill also presents the Best of Broadway Series 5 Jigsaw Puzzle – this 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle features the Playbill covers of dozens of the best musicals to play on Broadway in recent years. Offers hours of fun for the whole family. The dozens of Playbill logos repeated throughout the design make this puzzle much more challenging than it may first appear! Makes an excellent gift for the theatre-lovers in your life. Ages 7 and up. Completed puzzle measures 19 by 26 inches. Box measures 8 by 10 by 2 and 1/4 inches. Due to the small size of the pieces, this puzzle is not recommended for small children. $19.99

