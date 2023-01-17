Broadway

Remembering Gina Lollobrigida

Remembering Gina Lollobrigida

Award-winning Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died. She is one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood. She died in Rome on today. In September, she had leg surgery after suffering a fall, she was 95.

Lollobrigida in the 1947 Miss Italia pageant.
Bettmann Archive

Sometime in the early 1980s, I was sitting in my office one day when a guy from the Order Dept. came in to tell me that there was a woman who wanted to see me. I went out to the reception area and there she was. She appeared to be in her 50s, heavily made up, elegantly dressed, with dark brown, curly hair. “You wanted to see me?” I asked. “Mr. Harbison?” she asked. “Yes,” I replied. She stretched out her hand and said in a thick Italian accent, “I am a-Gina Lollobrigida.”

Gina Lollobrigida Photo Credit: Silver Screen Collection

You may be too young to know the name, but not me. Gina Lollobrigida was an Italian film star in the 1950s and 1960s. In those days, foreign film actors were hot in Hollywood. Of particular interest to Hollywood were extraordinarily beautiful women, often referred to as “Sex Goddesses,” and Miss Lollobrigida was one of the most beautiful. She came over here at pretty much the same time as another Italian Sex Goddess, Sophia Loren, and became just as big a star. She starred in several American films, such as “Solomon and Sheba” with Yul Brynner and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell.” She was Esmeralda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” with Anthony Quinn as Quasimodo. And there she was, standing before me.


I managed to stammer, “What can I do for you?” She told me that a Broadway producer named Harry Rigby who had recently produced Sugar Babies, a huge hit starring Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller, was looking for a play for her. Apparently, he had suggested that she come to see me, as even then I was known in the biz as a guy who knew a lot of plays. I immediately thought of Tennessee Williams’ The Rose Tattoo, as the lead character, Serafina, is Italian. Politely, she shot that idea down. The reason? Williams wrote the play for his longtime friend Anna Magnani. Although she got cold feet and didn’t do it on Broadway (the role was played instead by Maureen Stapleton) she starred in the film version, which was one of her most famous roles. No Italian actress would dare go up against La Magnani. It would be like an American actor daring to appear in an iconic Brando role, such as Terry Molloy in “On the Waterfront.” Side note: a stage version of this film was presented on Broadway, with highly regarded young actor Ron Eldard in the Brando role, and this pretty much derailed his career, even though he was quite good. See, he was Not Brando. I also suggested Williams’ Orpheus Descending but she shot that idea down for the same reason. Magnani had done the film version, “The Fugitive Kind,” co-starring with Brando.

In King Vidor’s Solomon and Sheba (1959). Photograph: United Artists/Allstar

I suggested a few other plays to her (I have forgotten what they were) and asked a guy in the Order Dept. to pull them. I offered to give them to her, but she insisted on paying for them. Then, we had a nice chat. She was absolutely charming and very intelligent. I asked her if she was still acting; but she said, no, she was now a highly sought-after photojournalist and a successful sculptor. I asked, was she worried about returning to acting after so many years? “Absolute-a-not!” she replied. She left with her scripts. I never saw her again. Dang, I wish I had asked her for a date.

With Burt Lancaster, left, and Tony Curtis in Trapeze (1956), directed by Carol Reed. Photograph: United Artists/Allstar

While I was writing this chapter, I found out from Peter Hagan, an old friend and colleague who was an agent before he became the President of Dramatists Play Service, that his client, the great set designer John Lee Beatty, whom he still represents, was actually hired by Harry Rigby to design the set for The Rose Tattoo, to star Miss Lollobrigida, to be directed by John (“Joey”) Tillinger — so she must have changed her mind and did decide to do the play. The plan was to open out of town, play a couple of other venues and then open on Broadway. Then, she told the team that she had hired a top Italian fashion designer to design her costumes (which was common in the Italian theatre, apparently). Mr. Beatty told me that these were completely inappropriate for the American South, let alone the character; and, anyway, a costume designer had already been hired. Miss Lollobrigida was adamant that they must use her designer’s costumes. When they told her “no way” she ditched the production. What a shame. I think she would have been brilliant.

Shortly thereafter, Harry Rigby died – so that was that.

 

Related Items
Broadway

For over thirty years, Lawrence Harbison was in charge of new play acquisition for Samuel French, Inc., during which time he was responsible for the publication of hundreds of plays, by new playwrights such as Jane Martin, Don Nigro, Tina Howe, Theresa Rebeck, William Mastrosimone, Charles Fuller and Ken Ludwig among many others; and the acquisition of musicals such as Smoke on the Mountain, A…My Name Is Alice and Little Shop of Horrors. He has edited over 100 anthologies for Smith and Kraus, Inc. For Applause Theatre & Cinema Books, he has edited several monologue, full length, 10-minute and 5-minute play anthologies. Currently, he is editing books solely for Applause. He has set up a new division for Applause to publish and license individual full length plays, as well as the World Premiere Club. His column, “On the Aisle with Larry,” appeared in the Chelsea Clinton News and the Westsider for several years and then moved to www.smithandkraus.com. In December of 2019, it began running on the Applause website, www.applausebooks.com. It also appears on his blog at www.playfixer.com and on www.doollee.com, the international playwrights database. He also writes occasional columns for Theatre Record, a London-based magazine. He was a member for many years of two NYC press organizations, the Outer Critics Circle and the Drama Desk, and served on the Drama Desk Awards Nominating Committee for the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons. He works with individual playwrights to help them develop their plays (see his website, www.playfixer.com). He has also served as literary manager or literary consultant for several theatres. He taught playwriting in the Theatre Dept. of the University of Michigan in the winter semester of 2016. He holds a B.A. from Kenyon College and an M.A. from the University of Michigan. His book, How I Did It: Establishing a Playwriting Career, a collection of interviews with playwrights, was published by Applause Theatre & Cinema Books in March, 2015. His latest anthologies of monologues and 10-minute plays were published in December, 2019 by Applause Theatre & Cinema Books.

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway Week 2-For-1 Tickets

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 16, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…The Incomparable Angela Lansbury

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 15, 2023
Read More

The Collaboration: Sometimes Plays Hit Close To Home

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 15, 2023
Read More

Original Broadway Cast Of Pippin To Stream Live 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 15, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…The One With An Identifiable Voice Carol Channing

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 14, 2023
Read More

The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Ends This Sunday

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 14, 2023
Read More

Remembering Broadway: Leading Women…The Comedic Genius of Barbara Harris

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2023
Read More

Theatre News: Here Lies Love, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, Disney’s Hercules, Casting Aspersions: The Backstage Tales of a Casting Director and Theatre Producers of Color

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2023
Read More

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele Will Star in Kander & Ebb’s Musical, New York, New York

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2023
Read More