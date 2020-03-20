MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Ren Dara Santiago’s The Siblings Play Gets New Life On-line

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and piece by piece productions, in association with Rising Phoenix Repertory, are proud to announce that a limited number of tickets to view-at-home recordings of Ren Dara Santiago’s The Siblings Play are now on sale. Beginning on Monday, March 23, patrons who purchased tickets prior to the cancellation, along with new ticket buyers, will be able to watch a recording of the production until midnight on Sunday, April 5. This rare opportunity has been made possible through a generous partnership with Actors Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE, and ZANNI Productions.

Rattlestick Artistic Director Daniella Topol says, “While we’re heartbroken that Rattlestick is unable to welcome audiences into our intimate theater to experience The Siblings Play live, we feel fortunate that we were able to record the production during its final performance. We’re especially grateful to Jon Burklund at ZANNI Productions for making this recording available to audiences so quickly, especially during these challenging times. We look forward to finding innovative ways to engage in community conversations around the themes of Ren’s play.”

With breathtaking theatricality, stinging poignancy, biting humor, and deep empathy, The Siblings Play gives voice to multicultural New Yorkers rarely seen on the stage. Set inside a rent-stabilized Harlem apartment in 2014, The Siblings Play delves deep into the psyche of a teenage girl and her two brothers left to raise each other in their parents’ absence. The play looks at the ways these three teenagers protect, love, fight, and diminish in the wake of their family history and the complexity of growing up with parents who are too young to be parents in the first place. Directed by Jenna WorshamThe Siblings Play marks Santiago’s professional debut.

View-at-home tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting rattlestick.org or by calling 212-627-2556. Standard ticketing fees apply to all orders. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from Rattlestick to view the production which will expire at midnight on Sunday, April 5.

The cast for The Siblings Play includes Dalia Davi, Cindy De La Cruz, Mateo Ferro, Andy Lucien, and Ed Ventura.

Founded in 1994, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater consistently produces new voices and works that are provocative and immediate in both form and substance. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Daniella Topol, Rattlestick has a deep commitment to producing fierce works that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture.

