Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris Comes To IMAX

American soprano Renée Fleming is one of the most beloved and celebrated singers of our time, captivating audiences with her sumptuous voice, consummate artistry, and compelling stage presence. In Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris, Fleming performs at the historic Théâtre du Châtelet along with special guest star, the world-renowned tenor Piotr Beczala and featured performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel as they perform well-known opera selections with connections to Paris.

Filmed for IMAX using IMAX-certified cameras the City of Light is showcased as never before seen through the eyes of one of the world’s greatest opera stars. Stroll along with Fleming and her contemporaries as they explore Paris’s unique art, history, cuisine, and music. She is joined by leading Couturier Alexis Mabille and acclaimed Director Robert Carsen in this love-letter to the culture of Paris and the music born from it.

For a list of participating theaters and to purchase tickets please visit:http://tickets.imax.com/

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

