The issues facing smaller independent venues to reopen during this global pandemic are not the same as those facing larger club venues and conglomerates and go largely unaddressed. To support these smaller venues, Morgan Deane (Managing Partner of 508 Events / Founder of Lasher Louis Productions and formerly of Tao Group and Made Event) set out to create, “A Light in the Night, Reopening & Operating Nightlife Venues in the Time of Covid-19,” based on her 15+ years worth of experience and input from scores of other experts across multiple fields including Technical Solutions (Vemos), Health Care, Music Festivals, Nightlife, and Events.

“We believe local, independent nightlife is vital to the health and survival of arts and culture. Small venues all over the world are incubating new talent, exciting trends, and remarkable ideas. Still, others are honoring history and maintaining cultural traditions. Some are even doing both…The intention is to offer independents some support and a place to start. It is not a checklist. Rather, it’s our hope that this is the beginning of a global conversation about the value and importance of small, local nightlife and how to keep it alive…..Save the Dancefloor”

The goal of the guide is to empower small independent venues, to begin envisioning their reopening by giving them guidelines tailored to businesses like theirs at no cost. Readers of the

guide are given suggestions they can use in their own venues and resources to answer questions and help execute plans.

Areas of Focus include:

Preparing the Space

Guest Experience Preparing Staff

Guest Messaging

Artist Relations & Hospitality

Vendor Relations

Governmental Affairs

New Monetization Opportunities

List of Resources

Template Example Forms for Download

The guide is a “Living Document” and will be edited according to evolving best practices and feedback from the industry. Updates will be sent to each person who has downloaded the guide to make sure they have the most current information.

The guide is available now free to download at ​covidnightlifeguide.com