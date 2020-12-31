Repeal: The 230 Tech Law

I’m mad as hell, and so should you. Section 230 is a piece of Internet legislation, passed into law as part of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) of 1996, formally known as Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934 at 47 U.S.C. § 230. Section 230 generally provides immunity for website publishers from third-party content.

Section 230 says that “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider” (47 U.S.C. § 230). However if you mentioned Hydroxychloroquine on any social media, you were and are banned and banished for 30 days. Now, I know several people who were cured by this drug cocktail with a Z-pack. If this is such a horrible drug why can not one pharmacist I know get their hands on it anymore?

On Facebook and now twitter, if you write something the “publisher’s” don’t like you are wrongly fact check, just for having a difference of opinion. Who made these fact checkers God! if you can ban someone from your site, you are a publisher.

We at T2C do publishes third-party content, but we tell you upfront. CDA 230 creates freedom of speech, but onto themselves.

Hate speech has long been on Facebook and social media. These sites actually promote being a Satanist including the Church of Satan, sell human body parts, commit child Trafficking and oh so much more. This legal and policy framework has allowed for YouTube and Vimeo users to upload their own videos. CDA 230 protects the owners, not the users.