Rescue Dogs Hit The Fashion Runway

What do you get when you combine rescue dogs, cool pet products and trendy canine couture? You get the inaugural Rescue on the Runway presented by Pet Retail World. It’s all happening on Saturday, December 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. at 873 Broadway at 18th St. in Manhattan.
Rescue pooches will be the stars of the runway, but in order to be the best advocate for them, not all of them will be in designer duds. (Yes, not all pups like to wear clothes and we want to make sure all the animals are as comfortable as possible.) Instead, two-legged handlers will showcase the products as they walk the runway with the adoptable pups. Best of all, three New York City animal rescue organizations: Waggy Tail Rescue, Second Chance Rescue NYC and No More Pain Rescue will benefit from the proceeds of the event.
Tickets run from $55 for general admission to $99 for VIP admission. It’s also Pet Retail World’s seventh pet product sampling event, so everyone will receive a swag bag of pet products worth more $250. Rescue dogs will also be available for adoption.
There will be three runway shows throughout the evening. The first show highlights Waggy Tail Rescue pups, who will wear some of the trendiest pet designs from companies such as Knit One
Change One. The second show will feature Second Chance Rescue dogs, who will wear some limited-edition products from some of the most popular pet product businesses like Buddy Belts. The final show of the evening is where pet parents and their animals will rock the runway. Some of the featured merchandise will even be auctioned off to benefit the charities.
Pet and women’s wear fashion designer Anthony Rubio, the internationally acclaimed pet couturier and women’s wear designer, will also be honored that night with the Rescue on the Runway ICON Award, for his groundbreaking work in the pet fashion industry.
If you can’t attend the event, you can still donate to the rescues and tune in to the livestream to watch and purchase runway items. To buy tickets or find out more information, go
to: https://www.petretailworld.com/pages/rescue-runway.
There will also be special surprises that will be announced leading up to the December 10 event. Check Pet Retail World’s Instagram page for updates at @petretailworld.
Pet Retail World is a full-service marketing agency specializing in video content for the pet industry. The agency often hosts live events throughout New York City.
Google+
YouTube
RSS