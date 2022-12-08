Rescue Dogs Hit The Fashion Runway

What do you get when you combine rescue dogs, cool pet products and trendy canine couture? You get the inaugural Rescue on the Runway presented by Pet Retail World. It’s all happening on Saturday, December 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. at 873 Broadway at 18th St. in Manhattan.

Rescue pooches will be the stars of the runway, but in order to be the best advocate for them, not all of them will be in designer duds. (Yes, not all pups like to wear clothes and we want to make sure all the animals are as comfortable as possible.) Instead, two-legged handlers will showcase the products as they walk the runway with the adoptable pups. Best of all, three New York City animal rescue organizations: Waggy Tail Rescue, Second Chance Rescue NYC and No More Pain Rescue will benefit from the proceeds of the event.

Tickets run from $55 for general admission to $99 for VIP admission. It’s also Pet Retail World’s seventh pet product sampling event, so everyone will receive a swag bag of pet products worth more $250. Rescue dogs will also be available for adoption.

There will be three runway shows throughout the evening. The first show highlights Waggy Tail Rescue pups, who will wear some of the trendiest pet designs from companies such as Knit One