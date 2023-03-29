Restaurant Scene Glory in New York City

Are you hungry? Then New York City is the place to be this season.

Found at the glorious Henn na Hotel New York is the fantastic GOSUKE. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served here at the place where the hip and happy come to stay for a perfect staycation or vacation getaway. The authentic Japanese restaurant located inside the lobby serves up a superb dishes that will bring bliss to your life.

Chefs highlight over 50 years of experience handling Japanese cuisine in Japan and New York City. This wonderful restaurant highlights a menu of fresh sushi and sashimi meals. You are greeted by staff who passionately cares about your dinning experience. They want you to feel the same love they have for food with each delicate curated plate.

Il Tinello East never goes out of style. In a City with thousands of restaurants, this sparkling gem of a business outshines many. The treasures found at Il Tinello East blend years of tradition with innovative Italian cooking and provide a rich experience through presentation that is purely matched by a delicious menu.

The menu boasts a lunch and dinner service that is notably divine in presentation and taste factors that all together create a magical experience. The fresh homemade pastas, regional ingredients and diverse wine list are all desirable. Portions are as large as skyscrapers and tastes are as rich as the Wall Street stock markets.

Such highlights at this quintessential restaurant include antipastos of Grilled Portobello with mixed green salad, goat cheese, balsamic dressing; Capesante with pan-seared jumbo sea scallops, brandy, saffron, herb sauce; and Crispy Calamari with tomato sauce. Enjoy the house favorite Caesar Salad for two prepared table side and served classic style: or the Siciliana with mesclun, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and cucumbers.

pastaRAMEN is another fantastic option for the hungry New Yorker. It is coming to SoHo this April for a month-long dinner party powered by HexClad, the fastest-growing cookware brand in America.

The secret, speakeasy-style experience from Montclair Hospitality Group will head to NYC following sold out dinners in Seattle, Jersey City, Miami and Los Angeles. Those pop-up dinners were so successful that pastaRAMEN opened its first permanent restaurant location earlier this year in Montclair. pastaRAMEN’s SoHo omakase pop-up will feature a one-of-a-kind Wafu (Japanese inspired) Italian omakase dinner from James Beard Nominated Chef Robbie Felice complete with truffles, caviar, uni, mouth-watering Ramen and more. This 10-course meal will expertly fuse Italian and Japanese cuisines into one-of-kind dishes such as Cacio e Pepe Fritti, Truffle Porcini Ramen and Dry Aged Japanese A5 Wagyu. Reservations open on March 31.

And, we hear that Swee tbriar held a fantastic Bourbon Masterclass this month with Beverage Director Ivan Papic, in partnership with Heaven Hill Distillery. The night was dedicated to expanding one’s bourbon whiskey knowledge with an exclusive cocktail class and tasting that guided guests on select cocktail creations paired with small bites from Executive Chef Bryce Shuman.

The chef is famed for “Food & Wine Magazine’s” “Best New Chef” of 2015, was previously in the kitchen at three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park where he worked under Chef Daniel Humm for six years and rose to Executive Sous Chef before opening Michelin-starred Betony, where he received a three-star review from The New York Times.

For Sweetbriar, he has created a chef-driven dining experience that shares a spirit with his Ribs n Riesling pop-up. It combines his personal history of growing up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina cooking and eating barbecue, and his professional background in fine dining. The experience is centered around live fire cooking and the bounty of New York State’s seasonal produce.