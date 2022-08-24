Restaurants Where Pooches and Pet Parents Can Celebrate National Dog Day in NYC on Friday 8/26

Loulou owner Mathias Van Leyden with his rescue dog Loulou

To celebrate National Dog Day on Friday, August 26th, we have up three great pup friendly restaurants to kick back, relax, and celebrate (with a cocktail or two) the occasion with your four legged friends to consider.

Loulou, (176 8th Avenue) the stunning French Bistro and Speakeasy in Chelsea, which gets its name after owner Mathias Van Leyden’s adorable rescue dog, is the perfect place to celebrate the holiday. On Friday, 8/26 Loulou will be giving out free mini hot dog treats for all dogs served on nothing less than the finest dog dishes. Loulou has one of the most stunning outdoor seating options in town as well as an array of amazing craft cocktails and signature French dishes. Loulou is open for brunch on weekends and lunch and dinner all week long, making it a great place to bring your furry friends. For reservations and more information visit, www.loulounyc.com.

On Friday, August 26th, The Gansevoort Meatpacking will open a pop-up puppuccino bar in its European-inspired cafe, Coffee + Cocktails, serving canine companions puppuccinos and snacks from the neighborhood pet store Beasty Feast. Although reservations are only accepted from 5 PM to 8 PM, those who arrive at 4 PM will have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets from PupStarz Rescue who will be present. The hotel offers a plush dog bed, food and water dishes, a toy, and other enjoyable extras. beginning at $535 for rates.

HOWM Cocina’s Puppy Brunch is available every Sunday through National Dog Day on August 26. Avo Toast, Pan Dulce French Toast, Churro Bites for People and Pets, Doggy Meatballs, and a Puppy Frosty are some of the menu items. Visitors may also anticipate events and goods from some of New York City’s top pet-related companies. Experience the brand-new pet assistant app from Pet Valet, which provides services for dogs throughout NYC with your dog’s wellbeing in mind. During brunch, the team will be on-site offering $5 dog walks. To help even more deserving dogs find their forever homes, Animal Haven NYC will receive 22% of the earnings from each brunch. The pre-fix menu costs $40.