MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Restaurants Where Pooches and Pet Parents Can Celebrate National Dog Day in NYC on Friday 8/26

Restaurants Where Pooches and Pet Parents Can Celebrate National Dog Day in NYC on Friday 8/26

Loulou owner Mathias Van Leyden with his rescue dog Loulou

To celebrate National Dog Day on Friday, August 26th, we have up three great pup friendly restaurants to kick back, relax, and celebrate (with a cocktail or two) the occasion with your four legged friends to consider.

Loulou,  (176 8th Avenue) the stunning French Bistro and Speakeasy in Chelsea, which gets its name after owner Mathias Van Leyden’s adorable rescue dog, is the perfect place to celebrate the holiday. On Friday, 8/26 Loulou will be giving out free mini hot dog treats for all dogs served on nothing less than the finest dog dishes. Loulou has one of the most stunning outdoor seating options in town as well as an array of amazing craft cocktails and signature French dishes. Loulou is open for brunch on weekends and lunch and dinner all week long, making it a great place to bring your furry friends. For reservations and more information visit, www.loulounyc.com.

On Friday, August 26th, The Gansevoort Meatpacking will open a pop-up puppuccino bar in its European-inspired cafe, Coffee + Cocktails, serving canine companions puppuccinos and snacks from the neighborhood pet store Beasty Feast. Although reservations are only accepted from 5 PM to 8 PM, those who arrive at 4 PM will have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets from PupStarz Rescue who will be present. The hotel offers a plush dog bed, food and water dishes, a toy, and other enjoyable extras. beginning at $535 for rates.

HOWM Cocina’s Puppy Brunch is available every Sunday through National Dog Day on August 26. Avo Toast, Pan Dulce French Toast, Churro Bites for People and Pets, Doggy Meatballs, and a Puppy Frosty are some of the menu items. Visitors may also anticipate events and goods from some of New York City’s top pet-related companies. Experience the brand-new pet assistant app from Pet Valet, which provides services for dogs throughout NYC with your dog’s wellbeing in mind. During brunch, the team will be on-site offering $5 dog walks. To help even more deserving dogs find their forever homes, Animal Haven NYC will receive 22% of the earnings from each brunch. The pre-fix menu costs $40.

Related Items
Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Sizzling End of Summer with Beatnic’s Vegan Lobster Roll

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 22, 2022
Read More

Diner en Blanc Returns!

Suzanna BowlingAugust 21, 2022
Read More
The Feast of San Gennaro

96th Annual Feast of San Gennaro Comes Back To Little Italy

Suzanna BowlingAugust 18, 2022
Read More

Ramerino Italian Prime Provides Exquisite New York City Meal

WriterAugust 17, 2022
Read More

Chef Guo Makes its Manhattan Debut

Suzanna BowlingAugust 17, 2022
Read More

4 Simple Steps to Redesign Your Restaurant Menu for Summer

WriterAugust 15, 2022
Read More

Cool Food News

ElizaBeth TaylorAugust 15, 2022
Read More

Sailing Sailing a Bottomless Cruise We Go

Suzanna BowlingAugust 15, 2022
Read More

Baby Brasa A Feast For Your Eyes

Suzanna BowlingAugust 13, 2022
Read More