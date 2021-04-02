MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Review of Perfect Kids Gift – Financial Literacy with The Money Box

Many of our children in America are looking forward to returning to in person learning in the fall. But for now millions are still at home as parents are looking for a different way to add to their educational platform.

We recently got to play with The Fin Lit Kids Money Box with our resident five-year-old on hand. It’s never too early to learn about finances. Out child reviewer is just starting to understand the power of the dollar, so this was a perfect gift. She learned to express herself while embracing important counting skills.

What she commented on the most was that it was fun to count. The colors and easy to follow game protocols were fully embraced and appreciated. She especially loved the flash cards, which held her attention as she took in new information and skills.

We highly recommend The Fin Lit Kids Money Box for a birthday gift or just simply a present to say we are proud of you for staying at home with us in historical times like these. Financial literacy advocate and author Ebony Beckford is looking to lead the charge for the next generation and beyond when it comes to eductation. On April 6th, the Fin Lit Kids lifestyle brand will launch the first of four activity boxes.

The Fin Lit Kids Money Box is an activity box for kids ages 3 and up. Filled with fun and engaging games and activities the box is designed to teach children the value of US currency, introduce them to basic financial concepts such as saving, investing, and giving, and promote critical thinking about money.  

“There is only one real solution to closing the wealth gap and that is to start teaching people how to earn, save, and invest as early as possible,” Ebony states.

The Money Box contains:

Madison’s 1st Dollar: A Coloring Book About Money 

The Fin Lit Kids Flashcards: designed to help children name and identify the value of the 4 most used US coins. They also help develop and build early mathematical skills.

Play Money: kid friendly play coins to be used along with the flash cards

Matching Game: Matching games are a simple way to make learning hands-on and fun! They help strengthen visual memory, help discern the differences between objects, and identify patterns. Matching and sorting activities can also be good for developing fine motor skills.

The Guide: Makes recommendations for fun and engaging activities that adults can partake in to enhance the learning experience for the children. Money Jars: Save & Spend Jars to help children visualize their actions.

Check it out April 6th – The Fin Lit Kids Money Box – $49.99 at www.finlitkidsbox.com.

