MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Review: Summer Fun – Keeping Kids Clean and Happy with Aveeno Baby

Review: Summer Fun – Keeping Kids Clean and Happy with Aveeno Baby

As the weather heats up kids around America are gearing up for more outdoor time.

Never has it been more important for children of all ages to keep clean and healthy as it is today. A perfect solution to help parents with the task is Aveeno Baby.

For infants to toddlers is this lovely product line which features qualities that are truly wonderful. Even though most consider baby products for just infants we are happy to report that for toddlers with sensitive skin there is nothing better on the market.

As stated by one toddler sampling Aveeno Baby Wash & Shampoo, “It feels so soft. I love it! I love it!” In fact your kids will like it so much you might want to extend bathtime a bit longer before bed.

After a washing babies simply coo with placement of Aveeno Baby Lotion. Big smiles and giggles come when you rub it on little legs and arms. They adore the way it feels. Mommy might even appreciate the extra softness it brings to her hands after an application.

And more joy is found in the daytime. In backyards all across America right now kids are getting fabulous continuous protection with Aveeno Baby Sensitive Skin Lotion Zinc Oxide Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50.  For children who usually break out in a rash or get patches of redness from harsh sunscreen this is an excellent solution.

And, best of all little ones do not complain when you put it on their backs and legs. Usually the words that come out of toddlers’ mouths is sunscreen can feel sticky or stinky, but not with this brand!

The best part about the line is that it is affordable. Price points are great and the deal to be had is tremendous.

Formulated to help protect the purity of your kid’s skin here are products that are Hypoallergenic, Paraben- and phthalate-free, Steroid-free and Soap-free.

From daily care to daily fun in the sun we love this brand and recommend it for kids this summer and all seasons.

Related Items
Family
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Family

Stuck At Home? 4 Brilliant Ideas To Cheer Someone Up

WriterMay 28, 2020
Read More

Dealing with Domestic Violence: The Safe & Secure Way

WriterMay 28, 2020
Read More
Edward Albee, Terrence McNally, Larry Kramer

COVID – 19 News To Help and Assistance Programs Laid Bare

Suzanna BowlingMay 28, 2020
Read More

The Moving Industry in the Present and Beyond Covid-19

WriterMay 27, 2020
Read More

In Search of a Giant American Flag, a Slice of Americana is Found in Fort Lee, NJ & on GWB

Brian HesterMay 27, 2020
Read More

7 Indications that Your Third Eye Is Opening

WriterMay 26, 2020
Read More

Best BBQ in NYC Mighty Quinns

Suzanna BowlingMay 25, 2020
Read More

Memorial Day Meditations and the Re-Opening of the Tri-State Area Before Summer

Brad BalfourMay 24, 2020
Read More

What To Watch May 24th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMay 24, 2020
Read More