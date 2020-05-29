Review: Summer Fun – Keeping Kids Clean and Happy with Aveeno Baby

As the weather heats up kids around America are gearing up for more outdoor time.

Never has it been more important for children of all ages to keep clean and healthy as it is today. A perfect solution to help parents with the task is Aveeno Baby.

For infants to toddlers is this lovely product line which features qualities that are truly wonderful. Even though most consider baby products for just infants we are happy to report that for toddlers with sensitive skin there is nothing better on the market.

As stated by one toddler sampling Aveeno Baby Wash & Shampoo, “It feels so soft. I love it! I love it!” In fact your kids will like it so much you might want to extend bathtime a bit longer before bed.

After a washing babies simply coo with placement of Aveeno Baby Lotion. Big smiles and giggles come when you rub it on little legs and arms. They adore the way it feels. Mommy might even appreciate the extra softness it brings to her hands after an application.

And more joy is found in the daytime. In backyards all across America right now kids are getting fabulous continuous protection with Aveeno Baby Sensitive Skin Lotion Zinc Oxide Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50. For children who usually break out in a rash or get patches of redness from harsh sunscreen this is an excellent solution.

And, best of all little ones do not complain when you put it on their backs and legs. Usually the words that come out of toddlers’ mouths is sunscreen can feel sticky or stinky, but not with this brand!

The best part about the line is that it is affordable. Price points are great and the deal to be had is tremendous.

Formulated to help protect the purity of your kid’s skin here are products that are Hypoallergenic, Paraben- and phthalate-free, Steroid-free and Soap-free.

From daily care to daily fun in the sun we love this brand and recommend it for kids this summer and all seasons.