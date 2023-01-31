Events

Revisit The Golden Girls With New Pop-up

Thank you for being a friend.
Travel down the road and back again.
Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant.

And if you threw a party, invited everyone you knew.
You would see the biggest gift would be from me
and the card attached would say,
thank you for being a friend.

Until the end of February from Wednesdays through Sundays you can visit The Golden Girls Kitchen, 19 Fulton Street, a new pop-up that gives you the opportunity to snap pictures in the show’s most famous sets.

You’ll also be able to eat in the kitchen where so many of the show’s iconic scenes took place (and true to the show, there will be cheesecake). But wait, it gets better, every Sunday in February the set hosts a drag brunch.

The Golden Girls is frequently listed among the greatest television shows of all time, running for 7 seasons and winning an impressive 3 Emmy Awards for Best Television Series.

For ticket information and menus be sure to visit the official website.

 

