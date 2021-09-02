MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Revisiting Hadestown

On April 21, 2010 we reviewed the soulful and heartwarming Hadestown. We interviewed it’s stars, voted for its success and are thrilled to watch it reopen.

Andre de Shields during the 2019 Drama Desk Awards at Steinway Hall on June 2, 2019 in New York City.

Here are some of the video’s we did

Reeve Carney
Eva Noblezada
Anaïs Mitchell
Rachel Chavkin
Patrick Page
Amber Gray
 David Neumann

