MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Revisiting Little Shop of Horrors

Revisiting Little Shop of Horrors
I ‘m one of the few theatre goer that have never seen any production or film of Little Shop of Horrors. Now I know, what all the raves were about. The Westside Theatre is home to the latest production of this iconic show. With an outstanding cast directed by Michael Mayer, this show is fast moving and highly entertaining. The show is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman, that scarily enough was shot in just two days, this musical has been a hit since Howard Ashman (book and Lyrics)  had seen the film and  conceived, wrote and directed the original  production with music by Alan Menken. The original show ran 5 years off-off Broadway.
Little Shop of Horrors is about a small flower shop down in Skid Row of New York City that is going broke. The shop is run by Mr, Mushnik (Brad Oscar). His two employees are Seymour (Rob McClure) and Audrey (Lena Hall). As Mr. Mushnik plans to close down his shop Seymour suddenly discovers a very unusual plant and puts it in the window. As people walk by they take an interested and business starts to pick up. Audrey comes to work each day bruised and battered from her date with her steady boyfriend the cruel dentist Orin (Bryce Pinkham). Seymour left alone with the plant in the shop finds out that the plant thrives and grows only on human blood. He keeps cutting his fingers to feed the plant with his own blood. The plants wants more and more blood until Seymour has to find someone to kill.

Rob McClure Photo Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Rob McClure as Seymour has great agility and you can’t help but fall in love with his performance.

Lena Hall Photo © Emilio Madrid

Lena Hall’s performance of “Somewhere That’s Green” is thrilling and heartbreaking. The hardest working actor in the show  is Bryce Pinkham because not only does he play the sadistic dentist to perfection, but does quick changes to play other characters.

Rob McClure photo Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The show is punctuated by three outstanding singers Melissa Victor (Ronnette), Tiffany Renee Thompson (Crystal) and Khadija Sank (Chiffon). They play urchins that weave in and out of the play commenting on the action. Brad Oscar plays the curmudgeon Mr. Mishnik with  great comic timing.

Khadija Sankoh, Cristina Rae, Rob McClure, and Khalifa White photo Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

As I left the theatre and thought how wonderful to see a show that has lasted through time. It is the 40th Anniversary of Little Shop of Horrors and wanted to know more about the show as I had picked up Adam Abraham’s new book Attack of the Monster Musical and found i fascinating reading the history and backstage stories of this little musical.
Little Shop of Horrors: The Westside Theatre, 407 W 43rd Street.

Related Items
Off Broadway

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish in Rehearsal And You Are There

Magda KatzOctober 21, 2022
Read More

NYTW american (tele)visions Shuffles Stations Hypnotically Meeting Needs, Without a Cure

RossOctober 21, 2022
Read More

Theatre and Music News: Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo,MJ , Leopoldstadt ,The Phantom of the Opera, The Violet Hour, Sondheim Unplugged, StudioWorks and A Sign of the Times

Suzanna BowlingOctober 19, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Kathleen Chalfant, Josh Mostel, Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire and Brittney Johnson

Suzanna BowlingOctober 17, 2022
Read More

Melissa Etheridge Brings Rock Goddess Charisma to New World Stages

Suzanna BowlingOctober 16, 2022
Read More

Everything’s Fine (or is it?), Off-Broadway.

RossOctober 15, 2022
Read More

TADA! Youth Theater Open Auditions 10/21; 10/22 & 10/27 Free Resident Youth Ensemble

Suzanna BowlingOctober 15, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Angela Lansbury, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Everything’s Fine, A Wrinkle In Time and Matilda the Musical

Suzanna BowlingOctober 15, 2022
Read More

My View: Opening Night…”peerless” at Primary Stages

Stephen SorokoffOctober 12, 2022
Read More