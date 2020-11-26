Revisiting Rehearsals With the 88th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The 88th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade had performances by Honeymoon in Vegas, The Last Ship, A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder, On The Town, and Side Show.
The Broadway spectacle will also feature a special sneak preview performance from NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!” which premiered December 4th. The national NBC broadcast will also feature a return performance from the Radio City Rockettes®.
William Blake, Sabrina Carpenter,Cirque du Soleil, Rene?e Fleming, Becky G., Lucy Hale, Nick Jonas, KISS, Sandra Lee, The Madden Brothers, Idina Menzel, MISS USA 2014- Nia Sanchez, MKTO, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, John LeClair and Pat LaFontaine, Pentatonix, Romeo Santos, Cole Swindell, Meghan Trainor, The Vamps, and Quvenzhane Wallis with the cast of Annie.
Quvenzhane Wallis and members of the cast of Annie
Benji Madden and Joel Madden
New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies
Becky G
Red Hot Mamas
Friendwood High School Wranglerettes
Cole Swindell
The Vamps-James McVey, Conor Ball, Bradley Simpson and Tristan Evans
The Harlem Globetrotters
Before You Exit-Riley McDonough, Connor McDonough and Toby McDonough
Need To Breathe
The Cast of Sprout
Dan & Shay
Christian Borle and The Pirates from Peter Pan Live
The Darling Children from Peter Pan Live-Taylor Louderman, Jake Lucas and John Allyn
Lucy Hale
From Side Show-Emily Padgett and Erin Davie
Sarah Hunt and Sting
Sting, Bradley Dean and the ladies-Shawna M. Hamic, Leah Hocking Rachel Tucker, Sarah Hunt and Dawn Cantwell
Sting, Jimmy Nail and members of the cast of The Last Ship
Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Clyde Alves, Megan Fairchild, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Phillip Boykin, Allison Guinn, Stephen DeRosa and the Cast of On The Town
Michael Winslow
Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Clyde Alves and the cast of On The Town
Sesame Street-Roscoe Orman, Loretta Long, and Alan Muraoka
The Sino American Friendship Association
Varsity Spirit of America Cheerleaders
Spirit of America Dance
Rob McClure
Tony Danza
Brynn O’Malley
Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley, Tony Danza and David Josefsberg
Nancy Opel, Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley, Tony Danza and the cast of Honeymoon in Vegas
Tony Danza, Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley, David Josefsberg, Nancy Opel and the cast of Honeymoon in Vegas
Jason Robert Brown
William Blake
William Blake, Thomas Murray and The Peaches
Matthew Sklar, William Schermerhorn, Thomas Murray, William Blake, Brittney Griffen, Stephany Mora, Michael Thomas Murray and Ashley Betton
Bryce Pinkham
Catherine Walker
Bryce Pinkam and Catherine Walker
Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker
