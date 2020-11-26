Revisiting Rehearsals With the 88th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The 88th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade had performances by Honeymoon in Vegas, The Last Ship, A Gentleman’s Guide To Love And Murder, On The Town, and Side Show.

The Broadway spectacle will also feature a special sneak preview performance from NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!” which premiered December 4th. The national NBC broadcast will also feature a return performance from the Radio City Rockettes®.

William Blake, Sabrina Carpenter,Cirque du Soleil, Rene?e Fleming, Becky G., Lucy Hale, Nick Jonas, KISS, Sandra Lee, The Madden Brothers, Idina Menzel, MISS USA 2014- Nia Sanchez, MKTO, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street,  John LeClair and Pat LaFontaine, Pentatonix, Romeo Santos, Cole Swindell, Meghan Trainor, The Vamps, and Quvenzhane Wallis with the cast of Annie.

Pentatonix

Quvenzhane Wallis and members of the cast of Annie

Quvenzhane Wallis and members of the cast of Annie

Quvenzhane Wallis watching The Rockettes rehearse

The Rockettes

The Rockettes

Those dancing feet-The Rockettes

The Rockettes

Benji Madden and Joel Madden

Benji Madden and Joel Madden

New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies

New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies

Becky G

Becky G

Red Hot Mamas

Red Hot Mamas

Red Hot Mamas

Friendwood High School Wranglerettes

Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell

The Vamps-James McVey, Conor Ball, Bradley Simpson and Tristan Evans

The Vamps-James McVey, Conor Ball, Bradley Simpson and Tristan Evans

The Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters

Before You Exit-Riley McDonough, Connor McDonough and Toby McDonough

Before You Exit-Riley McDonough, Connor McDonough and Toby McDonough

Need To Breathe

Need To Breathe

The Cast of Sprout

Dan & Shay

Dan & Shay

Christian Borle and The Pirates from Peter Pan Live

Christian Borle

The Darling Children from Peter Pan Live-Taylor Louderman, Jake Lucas and John Allyn

Taylor Louderman, Jake Lucas, John Allyn and The Lost Boys from Peter Pan Live

The cast of Peter Pan Live

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

From Side Show-Emily Padgett and Erin Davie

Emily Padgett and Erin Davie

Emily Padgett and Erin Davie and cast members of Side Show

Sarah Hunt and Sting

Sting, Bradley Dean and the ladies-Shawna M. Hamic, Leah Hocking Rachel Tucker, Sarah Hunt and Dawn Cantwell

Sting

Sting

Sting

Sting, Jimmy Nail and members of the cast of The Last Ship

Sting

Sting, Rachel Tucker, Michael Esper

Eric Anderson

Rachel Tucker

Shawna M. Hamic

Jimmy Nail, Sting and Eric Anderson

Bradley Dean

Sting and Rachel Tucker

The Cast of The Last Ship

Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Clyde Alves, Megan Fairchild, Elizabeth Stanley, Alysha Umphress, Phillip Boykin, Allison Guinn, Stephen DeRosa and the Cast of On The Town

Allison Guinn and Philip Boykin

Michael Winslow

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Alysha Umphress, Tony Yazbeck, Megan Fairchild and Clyde Alves

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Alysha Umphress, Tony Yazbeck, Megan Fairchild, Clyde Alvesand Elizabeth Stanley

Philip Boykin

Stephen DeRosa and Philip Boykin

Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Clyde Alves and the cast of On The Town

Tony Yazbeck, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Clyde Alves and the cast of On The Town

Sesame Street-Roscoe Orman, Loretta Long, and Alan Muraoka

Sesame Street-Roscoe Orman, Loretta Long, and Alan Muraoka

Sesame Street-Roscoe Orman, Loretta Long, and Alan Muraoka

The Sino American Friendship Association

The Sino American Friendship Association

The Sino American Friendship Association

Varsity Spirit of America Cheerleaders

Varsity Spirit of American Cheerleaders

Spirit of America Dance

Spirit of America Dance

Rob McClure

Tony Danza

Tony Danza

Brynn O’Malley

Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley, Tony Danza and David Josefsberg

Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley and Tony Danza

Nancy Opel, Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley, Tony Danza and the cast of Honeymoon in Vegas

Nancy Opel

Rob McClure and Brynn O’Malley

Tony Danza

Rob McClure and Brynn O’Malley

Tony Danza, Rob McClure, Brynn O’Malley, David Josefsberg, Nancy Opel and the cast of Honeymoon in Vegas

Jason Robert Brown

Tony Danza

Tony Danza, David Josefsberg, Rob McClure and Brynn O’Malley

William Blake

William Blake, Thomas Murray and The Peaches

William Blake

Matthew Sklar, William Schermerhorn, Thomas Murray, William Blake, Brittney Griffen, Stephany Mora, Michael Thomas Murray and Ashley Betton

Matthew Sklar, William Blake and William Schermerhorn

Bryce Pinkham

Bryce Pinkham and Lisa O’Hare

Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare

Bryce Pinkam and Catherine Walker

Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare, Catherine Walker and Bryce Pinkham

Catherine Walker and Bryce Pinkham

Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Bryce Pinkham

Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Lisa O’Hare, Bryce Pinkham and Catherine Walker

Bryce Pinkham, Lisa O’Hare and Catherine Walker

