Revisiting Rehearsals With the 89th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I, On Your Feet! and more showed their best for the 89th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. A Holiday Treat for Children Everywhere has been the guiding motto of this annual tradition for more than eight decades and is one which continues to this day.

Macy’s Herald Squeare

Danny Burstein and the Cast of Fiddler on the Roof

Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein and the Cast of Fiddler on the Roof

Danny Burstein

Danny Burstein and the Cast of Fiddler on the Roof

The Cast of Sprout

Quest Love

Quest Love

Quest Love and the Cast of Sesame Street

Jennifer Nettles

Jennifer Nettles

Axi Dance Ensemble

Axi Dance Ensemble

Spirit of America Dancers

Spirit of America Cheerleaders

Spirit of America Cheerleaders

Analisa Leaming, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park and The Cast of The King and I

Ashley Park

Ashley Park and Analisa Leaming

Analisa Leaming and the children of The King and I

Analisa Leaming

Ruthie Ann Miles

Jake Lucas

Kevin Thomas Garcia and the cast of The King and I children

Zuma Zuma troupe from The Big Apple Circus

Zuma Zuma troupe from The Big Apple Circus

Josh Segarra

Josh Segarra and Ana Villafane

Ana Villafane

Andrea Burns

Sergio Trugillo

Josh Segarra, Andrea Burns and Ana Villafane

Pajama Day for the Cast of Finding Neverland

Matthew Morrison, Laura Michelle Kelly

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison, Laura Michelle Kelly and the Cast of Finding Neverland

Matthew Morrison

Laura Michelle Kelly

Matthew Morrison

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks

Brooklyn Jumbles

