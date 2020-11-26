Revisiting Rehearsals With the 89th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Broadway’s Fiddler on the Roof, The King and I, On Your Feet! and more showed their best for the 89th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. A Holiday Treat for Children Everywhere has been the guiding motto of this annual tradition for more than eight decades and is one which continues to this day.
Macy’s Herald Squeare
Danny Burstein and the Cast of Fiddler on the Roof
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein and the Cast of Fiddler on the Roof
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein and the Cast of Fiddler on the Roof
The Cast of Sprout
Quest Love
Quest Love
Quest Love and the Cast of Sesame Street
Jennifer Nettles
Jennifer Nettles
Axi Dance Ensemble
Axi Dance Ensemble
Spirit of America Dancers
Spirit of America Cheerleaders
Spirit of America Cheerleaders
Analisa Leaming, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park and The Cast of The King and I
Ashley Park
Ashley Park and Analisa Leaming
Analisa Leaming and the children of The King and I
Analisa Leaming
Ruthie Ann Miles
Jake Lucas
Kevin Thomas Garcia and the cast of The King and I children
Zuma Zuma troupe from The Big Apple Circus
Zuma Zuma troupe from The Big Apple Circus
Josh Segarra
Josh Segarra and Ana Villafane
Ana Villafane
Andrea Burns
Sergio Trugillo
Josh Segarra, Andrea Burns and Ana Villafane
Pajama Day for the Cast of Finding Neverland
Matthew Morrison, Laura Michelle Kelly
Matthew Morrison
Matthew Morrison, Laura Michelle Kelly and the Cast of Finding Neverland
Matthew Morrison
Laura Michelle Kelly
Matthew Morrison
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks
Jordin Sparks
Brooklyn Jumbles
Google+
YouTube
RSS