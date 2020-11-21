Revisiting The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Since the parade is virtual this year and there are no dress rehearsals or live parade, T2C decided to bring back memories of past parades. Last year the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® Broadway performances from the casts of Hadestown, Beetlejuice, Ain’t Too Proud, and Tina thrilled audiences

Macy’s Herald Square

James Harkness

Spirit of American Cheer

Ephraim Sykes

Also appearing or performing onboard one of Macy’s signature floating stages will be Natasha Bedingfield, Black Eyed Peas, Chicago, Ciara, Josh Dela Cruz, Celine Dion, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Debbie Gibson, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire & Janet Kavandi, Chris Janson, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, MISS AMERICA 2019 Nia Franklin, NHL legends Dominic Moore and Eddie Olczyk, the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, NCT 127, Ozuna, Billy Porter, Kelly Rowland, That Girl Lay Lay, TLC, Tenille Townes and Chris Young; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Jelani Remy



Jamari Johnson William

Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy, Derrick Baskin, Ephraim Sykes and James Harkness

Cast of Ain’t Too Proud

Derrick Baskin

The Cast of Ain’t Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations

Beetlejuice

The Cast of Ain’t Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations

Alvin Alley School

Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

Snuffleupagus

Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer

