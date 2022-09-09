Rhonda’s Kiss Hosts ‘Legacy of Love’ at The Ned NoMad to Benefit Brooklyn Maimonides Cancer Center

Moments like this that make all the difference in the world.

Rhonda’s Kiss Hosted their annual “Legacy of Love” to benefit Brooklyn Maimonides Cancer Center Held on September 7 at The Ned NoMad. The magical soiree of the week took place at Richie Akiva’s new venue over Fashion Week.

Notable attendees included chairs and hosts Danny A. Abeckaser, Richie Akiva, Kyle Stefanski, Michael Cayre, Eustace Montgomery Hicks, along with Lukas Haas, Scott Bloom, Noah Tepperberg, Luca Bella Facinelli, Stevie Guttman, comedian Mike Young,director Eytan Rockaway, Diana Madison, artist Alex Cohen, artist King Saldeen, as well as Jus Ske and Pookie who performed DJ sets and celebrity violinist Demola as well as a jazz band led by Katie Welch.

Rhonda’s Kiss has partnered with Maimonides Health for their inaugural New York gala. The ‘Legacy of Love’ Gala will be chaired by Executive Chairman Marc Stefanski, Film Producer/Actor Kyle Stefanski, Executive Director at Rhonda’s Kiss, Film Director/Actor Danny A. Abeckaser, Global Hospitality Entrepreneur Richie Akiva, Film Producer Eustace Montgomery Hicks, and Midtown Equities President Michael Cayre.

Featured memorial tributes included Rhonda Stefanski, Avner Abeckaser and Shawn Regruto who all lost their battle to cancer leaving both loved ones and loving memories behind. The Gala honored their legacies with the Legacy of Love gala and these special memorial tributes by Chair members. The Legacy of Love host committee includes Emile Hirsch, John Powers Middleton, Bryan Greenberg, Peter Facinelli, Robert Davi, Eytan Rockaway, Ali Lasky, Heshy Augenbaum and Jus Ske. Special awards included the Leadership Award to Paul Scialla, co-founder and CEO of Delos, a New York based wellness real estate and technology firm, with more to be announced that evening.

Proceeds from the Rhonda’s Kiss ‘Legacy of Love’ Gala will support non-medical services at the award-winning Maimonides Cancer Center in Brooklyn to fund their Patient Care Program. Funding needs include Lymphedema/Compression DMEs, which most insurances do not cover; rent and mortgage payments, childcare, transportation to and from treatment, ambulance transportation for patients who need bed-to-bed transportation as they continue to experience difficulties, wigs, groceries, household supplies, parking, utility bills, holistic therapy, home health aides, and education on how to access telehealth/virtual support groups, as well as incontinence supplies, and more. This is all part of their Patient Care Program funded by Rhonda’s Kiss.

To donate please visit https://zerocfr.com/ DonationRK/