Ribbon Cutting & Press Conference a Success Announcing Smart Partnerships for Caribbean Disaster Relief at the Global Empowerment Mission Headquarters

Partners & Consul Members from the Caribbean and local dignitaries present in support of disaster relief efforts

With over 10 dignitaries and many local celebrities present from the Miami Caribbean Consular Corps, the Global Empowerment Mission Bstrong and transportation partner UC Group unveil the new Global Empowerment Mission Headquarters in Doral, Florida. The Caribbean Consul Corps spoke of the devastation that has ensued in prior years in the Caribbean, and, this year, in preparation for hurricane season, the Global Empowerment Mission alongside the UC Group and Bstrong will proactively activate the disaster relief.

Gerda Jurkonis & Ignas Jurkoonis

Delivering over 84 million dollars worth of aid to disaster relief across the US this past year, the Global Empowerment Mission has a track record of efficient and effective dispersal of aid and resources including its partners. GEM seeks to create these partnerships organically in each community beginning in Miami being the hub and gateway to the Caribbean.

Kimberly Bentley, Digna E. Cabra, Danoushka Capponi, Michael Capponi, Mia Devine, Jonathan Greenwald, Ricardo Romano

“Our ‘smart partnerships’ help us to eliminate overhead and strategically implement effective supply chain efficiencies through alliances and collaborations. One such being with GEM transportation partner, UC Group and others being through non-profit organizations like volunteer organizations The Little Lighthouse Foundation. Also, these deliveries would not be possible were it not for our product sponsors who can fill our warehouses with supplies such as Good360, CLIF© Bar Company, GOYA, Drip Drop ORS Dehydration Relief electrolyte packets, We Gave What, REX Quality Food Products, The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation, KIND© Bars, Cleancult Hand Soaps / Sanitizer & Dishwashing supplies, AWAY© Luggage, Global Citizen, Immuse Life Essential Immune Support, Hfactor© Hydrogen Infused Water, “Are You Kidding: Kids Helping Kids,” MOMEEZ Choice For Kids© (Organic Something Pops), Wartime COVID, QYK Brands, Dr. J’s Natural™, LUNA© Bars, and SexyHair© Products. Whether you are at home or sharing on social media or coming into the warehouse, you can always help in the Global Empowerment Mission’s efforts,” says president Michael Capponi.

Among those present were Mia DeVane, governmental and community liaison for the office of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of Miami-Dade, “It’s an honor to be here on behalf of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to see firsthand the great collaboration and coalition building among our consulates, businesses and nonprofit sector to help serve our residents and neighboring communities during times of disaster. A huge thank you to the Global Empowerment Mission and the UC Group for building partnerships for a better world.“

“Global Empowerment Mission alongside it’s national and international partners and celebrity support has distributed over 84 million dollars in the last three years in aid relief to 30 countries and all 50 states: https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/missions.This being one of the driving factors that encouraged the CCC to partner with GEM,” says CCC member H.E. Gilbert Boustany.

Among the dignitaries present to deliver this message were Honorable Linda Mackey of the Bahamas, His Excellency Gilbert Boustany of Antigua & Barbuda, Honorable R. Oliver Mair of Jamaica, Honorable Tassa Jean of St. Lucia, Honorable Dianne Perrotte of Grenada, Honorable Neval Greenidge of Barbados, Honorable Stephane Gilles of Haiti, Honorable Andria Narinesingh of Trinidad and Tobago and US representatives Ignas Jurkonis, President of UC Group, and Michael Capponi, President of Global Empowerment Mission.

Also, the event garnered support from actor, singer, songwriter, and humanitarian Carlos Ponce, BRAVO’s Below Deck Captain Lee, Tim Mitchell (Grammy award winning producer and songwriter for Shakira), Sir Martin Franklin and the office of the Miami-Dade county, Doral Mayor’s office, and Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Gongora.

Ambassadors joined hands to applaud the Global Empowerment Mission’s efforts and all attendees left with a sense of fulfilment looking towards substantial support to the Caribbean Community. Consul General Linda Mackey of the Bahamas having a longstanding history with GEM also in attendance stated, “GEM was integral in providing over 33 million dollars in aid to the Bahamas immediately after Hurricane Durian. GEM is always ready to respond to a crisis and we are proud to have the whole CARICOM Community here in support.”