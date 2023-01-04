Ribwich Pop-Up at Sweetbriar to Benefit City Harvest

Nothing can be better than eating and drinking for a cause. Starting next Wednesday, January 11th, the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar will be hosting a Ribwich Pop-Up with proceeds going to City Harvest to help feed food insecure New Yorkers. The pop-up will be in partnership with Maker’s Mark and will run from Wednesday, January 11th – Friday, January 13th with pre-ordering and pickups available each day from 12 pm – 2 pm and 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm via Tock.

Echoing the success of his Rib n Riesling pop-up, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman will be preparing a Ribwich, Chickwich, and Shroomwich, which can be paired with pre-made Maker’s Mark Old Fashioneds, to make sure all those who may want to contribute have the opportunity. Individual donations can also be made directly via Tock.

For each sandwich and Maker’s Mark cocktail sold, Sweetbriar will be donating $2 to City Harvest.

Executive Chef Bryce Shuman, Food & Wine Magazine’s “Best New Chef” of 2015, was previously in the kitchen at three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park where he worked under Chef Daniel Humm for six years and rose to Executive Sous Chef before opening Michelin-starred Betony, where he received a three-star review from The New York Times.