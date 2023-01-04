Events

Ribwich Pop-Up at Sweetbriar to Benefit City Harvest

Nothing can be better than eating and drinking for a cause. Starting next Wednesday, January 11ththe Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar will be hosting a Ribwich Pop-Up with proceeds going to City Harvest to help feed food insecure New Yorkers. The pop-up will be in partnership with Maker’s Mark and will run from Wednesday, January 11th – Friday, January 13th with pre-ordering and pickups available each day from 12 pm – 2 pm and 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm via Tock.

Echoing the success of his Rib n Riesling pop-up, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman will be preparing a Ribwich, Chickwich, and Shroomwich, which can be paired with pre-made Maker’s Mark Old Fashioneds, to make sure all those who may want to contribute have the opportunity. Individual donations can also be made directly via Tock.

For each sandwich and Maker’s Mark cocktail sold, Sweetbriar will be donating $2 to City Harvest.

Chef Bryce Shuman

Executive Chef Bryce Shuman, Food & Wine Magazine’s “Best New Chef” of 2015, was previously in the kitchen at three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park where he worked under Chef Daniel Humm for six years and rose to Executive Sous Chef before opening Michelin-starred Betony, where he received a three-star review from The New York Times. 

 
For Sweetbriar, he has created a chef-driven dining experience that shares a spirit with his Ribs n Riesling pop-up. It combines his personal history of growing up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina cooking and eating barbecue, and his professional background in fine dining. The experience is centered around live fire cooking and the bounty of New York State’s seasonal produce.

