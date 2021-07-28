MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

Rich Little is Richard M. Nixon

Rich Little is Richard M. Nixon

What if President Richard M. Nixon had not resigned? 

What if one young lawyer uncovered the shocking truth? 

What if Nixon had fought back? 

Trial on the Potomac is the dramatic reimagining of the Watergate investigation and a shocking new outcome. The play is based on the real-life discoveries of Geoff Shepard, a lawyer who worked in the Nixon White House during the Watergate scandal. 

This is alternative history. In our play, Nixon does NOT resign but instead stands for an impeachment trial. 

Trial on the Potomac tells a tale of secret meetings, secret memos, and secret collusion that will shock America. 

Rich Little is a mimic of more than 200 voices, including U.S. Presidents: John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, both George Bushes, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. A native from Canada, he has entertained at both of Reagan’s presidential inaugurations.

Playwright/Executive Producer, George Bugatti: Mentored by multi-faceted artist and creator of the “Tonight Show,” Steve Allen. His credits include “Oh What a Night for Love” (A CD produced by Steve Allen), “The Wonderful Wizard of Song, The Music of Harold Arlen” (Co-Written with Sam Arlen), “A Man with Standards” with John O’Hurly, Antonia Bennett in Concert and “Over The Rainbow, The Symphony Show.”

Limited 5 Week Engagement: August 4 through September 4† 
The St. Clement’s Theatre 
423 W. 46th Street 
New York, NY 10036

Related Items
Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Off Broadway

What to Watch: July 28

Suzanna BowlingJuly 28, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 27

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 26

Suzanna BowlingJuly 26, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 25

Suzanna BowlingJuly 25, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 24

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 23

Suzanna BowlingJuly 23, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 22

RossJuly 22, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 21

Suzanna BowlingJuly 21, 2021
Read More

Talking With or About Jane Martin

Lawrence HarbisonJuly 20, 2021
Read More