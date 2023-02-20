Obituaries
Richard Belzer of Law & Order: SVU Has Died
Richard Belzer was best known for his role as BPD Detective, NYPD Detective/Sergeant, and DA Investigator John Munch, whom he portrayed as a regular cast member on the NBC police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as in guest appearances on several other series. He portrayed the character for 23 years, from 1993 until retiring in 2016.
Belzer started off as a stand-up comic at Pips, The Improv, and Catch a Rising Star. He participated in the Channel One comedy group that satirized television and became the basis for the cult movie The Groove Tube. He was the audience warm-up comedian for Saturday Night Live and made three guest appearances on the show between 1975 and 1980.
He is noted for small roles in Fame, Café Flesh, Night Shift, and Scarface. He appeared in the music videos for the Mike + The Mechanics song “Taken In” and for the Pat Benatar song “Le Bel Age”, as well as the Kansas video “Can’t Cry Anymore”. In addition to his film career, Belzer was a featured player on the National Lampoon Radio Hour with co-stars John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, and Harold Ramis.
In the late 1970s, he co-hosted Brink & Belzer on 660AM WNBC radio in New York City. He was a frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show.
In the 1990s, Belzer appeared frequently on television. He was a regular on The Flash, nd in several episodes of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He followed that with starring roles on the Baltimore-based Homicide: Life on the Street (1993–1999) and the New York City-based Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999–2013).
Belzer appeared in several of Comedy Central’s televised broadcasts of Friars Club roasts. On June 9, 2001, Belzer himself was honored by the New York Friars Club
Belzer voiced the character of Loogie for most of the South Park.
Belzer believed there was a conspiracy to assassinate President John F. Kennedy and wrote five books discussing conspiracy theories. Dead Wrong and Hit List were written with journalist David Wayne and reached The New York Times Best Seller list.
Belzer survived testicular cancer in 1983. His HBO special and comedy CD Another Lone Nut pokes fun at this medical incident as well as his status as a well-known conspiracy theorist.
Belzer died at his home in Beaulieu-sur-Mer on February 19, 2023, at age 78, from complications of unspecified circulatory and respiratory conditions.
Broadway
The World Says Good-Bye To Raquel Welch
Raquel Welch has passed on. In 1981 she starred on Broadway in Woman of the Year, receiving praise for following Lauren Bacall in the title role.
In 1997, Welch starred on Broadway in Victor/Victoria, following Julie Andrews and Liza Minnelli in the title role.
That year, she also acted in an episode of the comedy series Seinfeld, entitled “The Summer of George”, Welch played a highly temperamental version of herself, assaulting series characters Kramer and Elaine, the former because he fired her from an acting job and the latter because Welch mistakenly thought Elaine was mocking her.
In 2001, she had supporting roles in the comedy films Legally Blonde opposite Reese Witherspoon and Tortilla Soup. In 2002, she starred in the PBS series American Family, a story about a Mexican American family in East Los Angeles. Her next film was Forget About It (2006). She also appeared in Welcome to The Captain, which premiered on CBS television on February 4, 2008. In 2015 she played a role in The Ultimate Legacy.
Most recently Welch appeared in a sitcom titled Date My Dad (2017) where she reunited with Robert Wagner on screen, four decades after starring together in The Biggest Bundle of Them All. She acted in How to Be a Latin Lover (2017).
For many years, Welch performed in a successful one-woman nightclub musical act in Las Vegas.
She first came to attention for her role in Fantastic Voyage and won a contract with 20th Century Fox. They lent her to a British studio where she made One Million Years B.C. Her images in the doe-skin bikini became one of the bestselling posters and turned her into an international sex symbol. She later starred in Bedazzled, Bandolero!,
100 Rifles, Myra Breckinridge and Hannie Caulder.
She made several television variety specials.
Her rise to stardom in the mid-1960s brought her international fame. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Three Musketeers.
She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in Television Film for her performance in the film Right to Die.
In 1995, Welch was chosen by Empire magazine as one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History”. Playboy ranked Welch No. 3 on their “100 Sexiest Stars of the Twentieth Century” list.
Rachel Welch’s career was so varied that to write about her life completely would be to write a novel. The best way I know how to celebrate a performers life is to gather the clips that allow us to see their work.
Welch died yesterday, February 15, 2023, at her home in Los Angeles, following a brief illness. She was 82. With her the era of sex symbols diminishes.
Broadway
Tony and Emmy Award Winning Set Designer Eugene Lee Leaves Broadway A Little More Empty
Eugene Lee, worked in film, theater, and television. He was the production designer for Saturday Night Live from the show’s premiere in 1975 until his death, except for the years 1980-1985. He won three Tony Awards for Candide, Sweeney Todd, and Wicked, as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Set Design.
Lee’s other New York theatre work included on Amazing Grace, Alice in Wonderland, The Normal Heart, Agnes of God, Ragtime, Uncle Vanya, Ruby Sunrise, Bounce, and A Number. His film credits include Coppola’s Hammett, Huston’s Mr. North and Malle’s Vanya on 42nd Street.
Lee became resident designer at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1967.
Lee had a BFA each from the Goodman School of Drama at the Art Institute of Chicago (now at DePaul University) and Carnegie Mellon University, an MFA from the Yale School of Drama and three honorary Ph.Ds.
Lee was in a relationship with fellow designer Franne Lee. In 1981, he married Brooke Lutz. Lee had one son from each relationship. He was a decades-long resident of Providence, and while working on Saturday Night Live, he commuted to New York City from Rhode Island during the week and stayed at The Yale Club. Lee died in Providence on February 6, 2023, at the age of 83.
Lee was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2006
Film
Burt Bacharach The Composer Who Wrote The Songbook of The 60’s Dies
When you hear these songs;”Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,”This Guy’s in Love with You,””(They Long to Be) Close to You,” “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” “That’s What Friends Are For” there is one name that comes to mind….Burt Bacharach. I grew up with his music becoming the sound track of my life. He was a composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist who composed hundreds of pop songs from the late 1950s through the 1980s, many in collaboration with lyricist Hal David. A six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award winner, Bacharach’s songs have been recorded by more than 1,000 different artists.
Most of Bacharach and David’s hits were written specifically for and performed by Dionne Warwick. Bacharach went on to write hits for Gene Pitney, Cilla Black, Perry Como, Dusty Springfield, Jackie DeShannon, Bobbie Gentry, Tom Jones, Herb Alpert, B. J. Thomas, and the Carpenters, among numerous other artists. He arranged, conducted, and produced much of his recordings.
In 1956, at the age of 28, Bacharach’s productivity increased when composer Peter Matz recommended him to Marlene Dietrich, who needed an arranger and conductor for her nightclub shows.
In the early and mid-1960s, Bacharach wrote well over a hundred songs with David. In 1961 Bacharach discovered singer Dionne Warwick while she was a session accompanist. Dionne made her professional recording debut the following year with her first hit, “Don’t Make Me Over“.[41]
Over the next 20 years, Warwick’s recordings of his songs sold over 12 million copies, with 38 singles making the charts and 22 in the Top 40
Bacharach composed and arranged the soundtrack of the 1967 film Casino Royale, which included “The Look of Love”, performed by Dusty Springfield, and the title song, an instrumental Top 40 single for Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass.
Bacharach and David also collaborated on the 1968 musical Promises, Promise. The year 1969 marked, perhaps, the most successful Bacharach-David collaboration, the Oscar-winning “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”, written for and prominently featured in the acclaimed film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The two were awarded a Grammy for Best Cast album of the year for “Promises, Promises” and the score was also nominated for a Tony award.
In 1971, Barbra Streisand appeared on The Burt Bacharach Special, as were dancer Rudolph Nureyev and singer Tom Jones. In 1972 with Sammy Davis Jr., Anthony Newley, and Vikki Carr.
In 1973, Bacharach and David wrote the score for Lost Horizon.
Bacharach and David reunited briefly in 1975 to write and produce Stephanie Mills’ second album, For The First Time, for Motown.
Bacharach’s marriage to Angie Dickinson ended, but he formed a new partnership with lyricist Carole Bayer Sager and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” “That’s What Friends Are For” and other songs came forth.
Bacharach occasionally joined Warwick for sold-out concerts in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York, where they performed at the Rainbow Room. A Grammy-winning album with Elvis Costello, Ronald Isley, Rufus Wainwright, and hip-hop producer Dr. Dre came next.
Bacharach’s autobiography, Anyone Who Had a Heart, was published in 2013.
At 88 years old, Bacharach composed and arranged his first original score in 16 years for the film A Boy Called Po. The theme song, “Dancing with Your Shadow”, was performed by Sheryl Crow.
After seeing the film, a true story about a child with autism, Bacharach decided he wanted to write a score for it, as well as a theme song, in tribute to his daughter Nikki — who had gone undiagnosed with Asperger syndrome, and who committed suicide at the age of 40.
“Live to See Another Day”, was dedicated to survivors of school gun violence. Proceeds from the release went to the charity Sandy Hook Promise.
In July 2020, Bacharach collaborated with songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Tashian on the EP Blue Umbrella, Bacharach’s first new material in 15 years. It earned Bacharach and Tashian a Grammy Award nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.
Bacharach and David received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, the first time the honor has been given to a songwriting team.
Bacharach died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles on February 8, 2023, at the age of 94.
Burt Bacharach will be missed but his songs will live on.
