Ringing the Bell at New Serafina Express on Wall Street

This was a party that was so much fun the bulls and bears partied all night.

Vittorio Assaf & Fabio Granato this week held a divine celebration that launched the new SERAFINA EXPRESS. Down on Wall Street they hosted a giant pasta ribbon cutting as a hundred VIP guests toasted their new portfolio addition and new fast-casual concept.

The crowd gathered on the sidewalk that stood in the shadow of the Stock Exchange and close to the stunning views of the Statue of Liberty for a real pasta ribbon cutting by Assaf and Granato along with Consul General of Italy Cesare Bieller, and Mr. John Paulson.

Following, guests made their way inside to enjoy music by DJ Rachel Winters, rosé by Whispering Angel and Serafina passed appetizers including: buffalo mozzarella pizza, potato and truffle pizza, vegan zucchini pizza, vegan tomato and porcini mushroom pizza, tortellini ai 4 formaggi, ravioli ai cherry tomato and basil, penne arrabbiata, cavatelli al pesto, gnocchi ai cherry tomatoes, penne stoli alla vodka, and dessert items tiramisu and Italian ricotta cheesecake.

Serafina Express was created to meet the needs of those on the go, who refuse to sacrifice quality, even when pressed for time. With an emphasis on value, accessibility, and easy-to-use technology, Serafina Express is providing the quintessential Serafina experience in a quick and easy manner, while still delivering the Italian elegance they’re known for. Eight locations total will open within the next coming months: 30 Broad Street; Sixth Avenue and Eighth Street; 22nd Street and Park Avenue South; Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard; One Gateway Center at Penn Station in Newark; University Place and 12th Street; 84th and Third Avenue; 777 Third Avenue at 48th.

SERAFINA EXPRESS is the must try of the week!

Photos by Getty Images/Jared Sisken